Chic and Jazzy in Times Square

Has it been a while since you’ve had a fun exciting time grooving to live music? On Saturday September 10, 2022 from 7:00 PM – 10:00 PM EDT come enjoy the jazzy vibes of this exclusive concert at Manhattan Manor, an elegant event space in the heart of Times Square!

The evening starts with a complimentary welcome drink and an assortment of delicious appetizers, followed by the silky smooth sounds of Acute Inflections. This sophisticated duo uses both their jazzy interpretations of songs from every genre and their soul-stirring originals to transport audiences to the Harlem Renaissance.

After the show, enjoy dessert while you meet & greet your new favorite artists!

Manhattan Manor is home to two luxurious event venues (each 3,400 sq. ft) with French Doors, skylights, exposed brick, mahogany floors, and spectacular views from Central Park to Times Square! Our team provides turnkey intimate services for corporate, social, and not-for-profit events, and we hope you will keep us in mind for your celebrations.

Tickets include all food (appetizers and dessert) and a complimentary welcome drink. Additional drinks are available for purchase at the cash bar.

** There’s a parking garage right next door to the venue **

Tickets $75