Book Reviews
Chita: A Memoir Announces Book Tour With Nathan Lane, Harvey Fierstein, Laura Benanti and Patrick Pacheco
In celebration of the publication of her upcoming book, Chita: A Memoir (April 25, 2023 HarperOne), join the legendary theatrical icon, Chita Rivera as she appears In Conversation with friends Nathan Lane, Harvey Fierstein, Laura Benanti and her co- writer Patrick Pacheco.
Chita says “I’ve long considered writing my memoirs, but I’ve never been one to look back…until now. Now it feels right and with Patrick Pacheco, I couldn’t be more pleased to pass on my experience to a new generation. I hope my words and thoughts about my life and career resonate and readers just might discover some things about me they never knew.”
Tickets for all events are now on sale:
Monday April 24 – 7PM – New York City – With Nathan Lane – Temple Emanu-El Streicker Cultural Center https://streicker.nyc/current-season/rivera
Sunday, April 30 – 3PM – Poughkeepsie, NY – With Harvey Fierstein – Bardavon Presents in partnership with Oblong Books. https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/00005E39CB3B4322
Thursday, May 4 – 7PM – Montclair, NJ – With Laura Benanti – Succeed2gether’s Montclair Literary Festival, The Sanctuary, First Congregational Church https://www.flipcause.com/secure/cause_pdetails/MTc1MjIy –
Wednesday, May 10 – 7PM – Madison, CT – With Patrick Pacheco – RJ Julia Booksellers At First Congregational Church https://www.rjjulia.com/event/chita-rivera-chita-memoir-conversation-patrick-pacheco
Monday, May 15 – 7:30 PM – New York City – Drama Bookshop – With Patrick Pacheco https://www.dramabookshop.com/event/chita-a-memoir-a-conversation-with-chita-rivera-and-patrick-pacheco/
A theatrical icon and one of Broadway’s greatest triple-threat talents, Chita Rivera is one of the most nominated performers in Tony Award history having earned 10 nominations, won twice and received the 2018 Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre. A versatile actress/singer/dancer, her most recent starring roles include The Visit, the final John Kander/Fred Ebb/Terrence McNally musical directed by John Doyle and choreographed by Graciela Daniele on Broadway; the Broadway revival of The Mystery of Edwin Drood; the Broadway and touring productions of The Dancer’s Life, a dazzling musical celebrating her spectacular career, written by Terrence McNally and directed by Graciela Daniele and the revival of the Broadway musical Nine with Antonio Banderas. She trained as a ballerina (from age nine) before receiving a scholarship to the School of American Ballet from the legendary choreographer George Balanchine. Chita’s first appearance (age 19) was as a principal dancer in Call Me Madam. Her electric performance as Anita in the original Broadway premiere of West Side Story brought her stardom, which she repeated in London. Her career is highlighted by starring roles in Bye Bye Birdie, The Rink (Tony Award), Chicago, Jerry’s Girls, Kiss of the Spider Woman (Tony Award), and the original Broadway casts of Guys and Dolls, Can-Can, Seventh Heaven and Mr. Wonderful. On tour: Born Yesterday, The Rose Tattoo, Call Me Madam, Threepenny Opera, Sweet Charity, Kiss Me Kate, Zorba, Can-Can with The Rockettes. Chita was awarded The Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Barack Obama in 2009 and received the coveted Kennedy Center Honor in 2002. In 2019, Chita performed her solo concert at London’s Cadogan Hall; in 2018 she was honored as a Living Landmark by the New York Landmarks Conservancy; in 2016 she headlined at Carnegie Hall and in 2015, Great Performances aired their special Chita Rivera: A Lot of Livin’ To Do, a retrospective of her extraordinary life and career nationally on PBS. Her current solo CD is entitled And Now I Swing. Her long-awaited book Chita: A Memoir will be published by HarperOne on April 25, 2023. Her most treasured production is her daughter, singer/dancer/choreographer Lisa Mordente.
Book Reviews
Zoom Night: Actress Nancy Olson Livingston on Sunset Boulevard, Alan Jay Lerner and More
Join the Lambs on February 21 @ 8:00 pm – 9:00 pm for their zoom interview with actress Nancy Olson Livingston on the film “Sunset Boulevard.”
From her childhood in the American Midwest to her Oscar-nominated performance in Sunset Boulevard (1950), actress Nancy Olson Livingston has lived abundantly. In her new memoir, A Front Row Seat, Livingston treats readers to an intimate look into her life as a woman, wife, mother, and actress working and building a life in the last gleaming years of Hollywood’s Golden Age.
Book Reviews
Upclose and Personal With Laila Robins
At the book launching for Julian Schlossberg’s memoir, Try Not To Hold It Against Me: A Producer’s Life at Sardi’s, Schlossberg long time collaborator Tony Roberts was on hand to read a segment of the book and sat down and opened up to T2C.
Laila Robins is an actors, actor. She is equally at home on the stage, film and television. In films she has appeared in Planes, Trains and Automobiles, An Innocent Man, Live Nude Girls, True Crime, She’s Lost Control, Eye in the Sky and A Call to Spy. Her television credits include regular roles on Gabriel’s Fire, Homeland, and Murder in the First. In 2022, she portrays Pamela Milton in the final season of The Walking Dead and has returned.
Robins appeared on Broadway as Lady Utterword in the Roundabout Theatre Company’s revival of George Bernard Shaw’s Heartbreak House, Frozen, The Herbal Bed and The Real Thing directed by Mike Nichols. (Robins succeeded actress Glenn Close in the role).
Robins has appeared off-Broadway in Sore Throats, The Merchant of Venice in which she won the 2012 Drama Desk Award, Mrs. Klein (in which she also toured with Uta Hagen), Burnt Piano, opposite Richard Thomas in Second Stage Theatre’s Tiny Alice, and The Film Society. She has also appeared in numerous regional theatre productions, such as the 1997 Fiftieth Anniversary production of A Streetcar Named Desire at the Steppenwolf Theatre in Chicago. Robins also appeared as Cleopatra in Antony and Cleopatra at the Guthrie Theater in Minneapolis in 2002. Robins is also a frequent performer at the Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey, where she has starred in Macbeth, Three Sisters and The Cherry Orchard.
Robins has won or been nominated for several awards including the Actors’ Equity Foundation Joe A. Callaway Award, the 2012 Drama Desk Award, Outstanding Ensemble for Sweet and Sad, the Lucille Lortel Award nominations for Outstanding Featured Actress (2004) for Frozen and Outstanding Lead Actress (2007) for Sore Throats, the 1997 Joseph Jefferson Award Best Actress for A Streetcar Named Desire at The Steppenwolf Theatre, the Helen Hayes Award nomination, 1997 Supporting Performer, Non-Resident Production for Mrs. Klein, and the Drama League Award.
Robins is a guest instructor at HB Studio.
Robins has been in a relationship with Robert Cuccioli since they co-starred in Macbeth at the Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey as Macbeth and Lady Macbeth.
Look for Laila Robins, F. Murray Abraham and Julian Schlossberg, to all be participating in a new Broadway show next year based on Norman Mailer.
This was the last of our series and I am sure after seeing and hearing these excerpts you will want to purchase and read Try Not To Hold It Against Me: A Producer’s Life.
Video by Magda Katz
Photo by Genevieve Rafter Keddy
Book Reviews
Upclose and Personal With Tony Roberts
At the book launching for Julian Schlossberg’s memoir, Try Not To Hold It Against Me: A Producer’s Life at Sardi’s, Schlossberg long time collaborator Tony Roberts was on hand to read a segment of the book and sat down and opened up to T2C.
Robert’s is mostly known for his roles in six Woody Allen movies—most notably Annie Hall—often playing Allen’s best friend. He appeared in both the Broadway and film versions of Play It Again, Sam (directed by Herbert Ross), Radio Days (in which his father had a voice role), Stardust Memories, Hannah and Her Sisters, A Midsummer Night’s Sex Comedy, and Woody Allen’s segment for The Concert for New York City.
Roberts memorably portrayed the badgering Deputy Mayor Warren LaSalle in The Taking of Pelham One Two Three. He also appeared in the Sidney Lumet films Serpico and Just Tell Me What You Want. Roberts was in the 1983 horror film Amityville 3-D portraying John Baxter, the owner of the infamous possessed house. Roberts was featured in The Longest Week.
Roberts’s Broadway credits include Barefoot in the Park; How Now, Dow Jones; Murder at the Howard Johnson’s; Promises, Promises; Sugar (the musical version of the movie Some Like It Hot); The Sisters Rosensweig; They’re Playing Our Song; Victor/Victoria; The Tale of the Allergist’s Wife; Arsenic and Old Lace; and Cabaret. In 1998 he played Buddy Plummer in Stephen Sondheim’s Follies at the Paper Mill Playhouse in New Jersey. In 2007, Roberts returned to Broadway in the roller-disco rock musical Xanadu.
On television, Roberts was the third actor to play Lee Pollock on The Edge of Night. He has appeared in numerous series such as The Carol Burnett Show, Matlock, and Law & Order.
Off Broadway, Roberts appeared in many shows including the star studded revival of Mornings at Seven produced by Julian Schlossberg.
Stay tuned for the last of our series with Laila Robins. I am sure after seeing and hearing these excerpts you will want to purchase and read Try Not To Hold It Against Me: A Producer’s Life.
Video by Magda Katz
Photo by Genevieve Rafter Keddy
