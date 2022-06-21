MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Broadway

Chita Rivera Awards And The Winners Are………….

Chita Rivera Awards And The Winners Are………….
Winners for the 2022 Chita Rivera Awards were announced this evening. In keeping with the mission of the Chita Rivera Awards, nominators considered outstanding choreography, featured dancers, and ensemble in shows on Broadway and Off Broadway, as well as outstanding choreography in film that opened pre-Covid as well as in the 2021-2022 season.
Presented at NYU Skirball Center for the Performing Arts (566 LaGuardia Place off Washington Square Park), the Chita Rivera Awards are produced by Joe Lanteri, Founder and Executive Director of the New York City Dance Alliance Foundation Inc., in conjunction with Patricia Watt. The Awards were hosted by Charlotte d’Amboise and Bianca Marroquín.
The mission of the Chita Rivera Awards is to celebrate dance and choreographic excellence, preserve notable dance history, recognize past, present and future talents, while promoting high standards in dance education, and investing in the next generation.
At this year’s Chita Rivera Awards, Tony, Academy and Golden Globe Award winner Joel Grey received the Lifetime Achievement Award and Jack O’Brien received the SDC Director Award for exemplary collaboration with choreographers.
Awarding Committee
Chair: Sylviane Gold, Gary Chryst, Robert LaFosse, Donna McKechnie, Wendy Perron, and Lee Roy Reams
OUTSTANDING CHOREOGRAPHY IN A BROADWAY SHOW: Bill T. Jones, Garrett Coleman, Jason Oremus, Paradise Square    
OUTSTANDING MALE DANCER IN A BROADWAY SHOW (tie): Myles Frost, MJ the Musical and Jared Grimes, Funny Girl             
OUTSTANDING FEMALE DANCER IN A BROADWAY SHOW: Tendayi Kuumba, for colored girls who have considered suicide/ when the rainbow is enuf
OUTSTANDING ENSEMBLE IN A BROADWAY SHOW: for colored girls who have considered suicide/ when the rainbow is enuf
OFF BROADWAY SPECIAL RECOGNITIONS: The 2022 Chita Rivera Awards celebrated excellence in Off-Broadway musical theater by presenting two special awards.
OUTSTANDING CHOREOGRAPHY IN AN OFF BROADWAY SHOW
Josh Prince, Trevor 
OUTSTANDING ENSEMBLE IN AN OFF BROADWAY SHOW
The Wrong Man
CHOREOGRAPHY IN FILM
OUTSTANDING CHOREOGRAPHY FOR A THEATRICAL RELEASE: *tick… tick… Boom!”
Choreographer: Ryan Heffington; (Associate Choreographer: Ryan Spencer)
OUTSTANDING DIRECTION OF A DOCUMENTARY RELEASE (tie): “First Try”
Director: Josh Prince and “Maurice Hines: Bring Them Back” Director: John Carluccio

Related Items
Broadway

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Broadway

BroadwayCon is Back

Suzanna BowlingJune 21, 2022
Read More
Girl From The North Country

Summer Broadway Closings and Openings

Suzanna BowlingJune 20, 2022
Read More

Broadway Barks Returns July 9th

Suzanna BowlingJune 19, 2022
Read More

Broadway Bares Celebrate 30 Years of Baring it All

Suzanna BowlingJune 19, 2022
Read More

The Devil Wears Prada, Hugh, Patti, Cast Members of The Minutes, Between The Lines, Conflict and Short New Play Festival 2022

Suzanna BowlingJune 18, 2022
Read More

Broadway Celebrates Juneteenth

Suzanna BowlingJune 17, 2022
Read More

The Drama Desk And You Are There: The Performers and Presenters

Suzanna BowlingJune 17, 2022
Read More

Radiating Energy Galore The Queens of SIX Dominated The Drama Desk Awards

Suzanna BowlingJune 16, 2022
Read More

Museum of Broadway Announces Opening Date

Suzanna BowlingJune 16, 2022
Read More