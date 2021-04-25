MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Chloé Zhao Makes Oscar History with Best Director Win for ‘Nomadland’

Chloé Zhao has made film history with her Oscar win tonight for Best Director Win for “Nomadland.”


“Thank you to the Academy. Thank you to my brilliant fellow nominees Thank you. What a crazy once in a lifetime journey,” stated the director during her acceptance speech. “I’m so grateful to you. I’ve been thinking a lot lately of how I keep going when things get hard….People at Earth are inherently good….So, this is for anyone who has the faith and the courage to hold on to the goodness in themselves. And to hold on to the goodness in each other, no matter how difficult is to do that. And this is for you. You inspire me to keep going. Thank you.”

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is a global community of more than 10,000 of the most accomplished artists, filmmakers and executives working in film. In addition to celebrating and recognizing excellence in filmmaking through the Oscars, the Academy supports a wide range of initiatives to promote the art and science of the movies, including public programming, educational outreach and the upcoming Academy Museum of Motion Pictures.

