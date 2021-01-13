Choosing an Ideal Phone Case: Features You Should Consider

It has become commonplace to use smartphones in all spheres of our lives. It’s almost impossible to find a person in the modern world who is ready to part ways with gadgets forever. No wonder, the damage to a mobile phone can become a real tragedy for its owner. Luckily, there are so many useful and multifarious accessories that can protect your property from unwanted scratches and repairs. The only thing you should do is to choose a proper phone case for your device.

For readers of Times Square Chronicles, it would be interesting to know that a phone case is not all about boring silicon covers that make your smartphone not very attractive. There is an amazing alternative to humdrum plastic cases.

The promising company Woodgraw offers users unique wood phone cases. It’s not a joke – the covers are really made of wood. The manufacturers use only natural wood and leather that makes the use of the samples not only convenient but also long-lasting.

To make the right choice, you have to consider the following factors:

1. The model of your gadget. On the website of the company, you can get acquainted with available variants. The assortment is awesome. Alongside with trendy iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 mini, it’s possible to find a top-quality Pixel wood case or samples with a cool design for Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus;

2. Design peculiarities. The designer of the company is able to transform any of your desires into reality. You can send any picture in good quality and the designer engraves it on your cover. It’s also possible to add inscriptions of any level of complexity;

3. Prices. There is a common misbelief – people are sure that they are expensive. Yet, prices are available for everyone. Moreover, worldwide shipping is possible.

No wonder what variant you choose – you get a reliable and convenient phone case that will serve you for many years. Moreover, it’s so unusual – to have a wood case!