Choosing the Ideal Place to Live: 4 Overlooked Factors

Choosing a new home or apartment is stressful enough as it is. When you factor in deciding where you want that new place to be, it can be more strenuous.

You might not know what to consider when choosing a new place to live. Factors such as weather, population, employment opportunities, and budget can make or break the decision.

Here are four vital and often overlooked things to consider when choosing a new place to call home.

1. Affordability

It’s safe to say that everyone wants to save money. If not, you at least want some breathing room in your budget. Money does make the world go-’round, unfortunately. It’s why affordability is the #1 factor to consider when choosing a new place to live.

In this context, affordability refers to the total cost of living, not just housing costs. Utilities, groceries, transportation, health care, child care, and other expenditures fall into this category. All the expenses you need to get by need to factor in your decision about where you want to live.

While you might consider changes in salary or employment, it’s unreasonable to do so just to move into a place you can’t afford. Instead, write up an estimate of the total cost of living, including all these bills, to determine affordability.

2. Local Flora and Fauna

Many people don’t think about when moving is the local flora and fauna (plants and animals). Perhaps you’ve lived in Florida all your life, and you’re used to tiny lizards being the only animals. If you’re not a fan of snakes, moving to a place densely populated with snakes (such as the southwest United States) wouldn’t be ideal.

Think about the plant life as well. Places like Kansas and Oklahoma have massive tumbleweeds the size of a recliner, while some Florida locations have plants that attract house flies.

It all comes down to how much you’re willing to deal with for your new home. For Florida, if you don’t mind the flies, you can buy fly zappers. But if you loathe them, you’re probably better off moving elsewhere.

3. Weather

Weather and climate have a massive impact on people. It is a vital factor to consider when you’re moving. If you loathe the heat, you probably shouldn’t move to Orlando or Palm Springs. If you hate snow, don’t move to Denver or Boston.

Get an idea of the typical weather patterns of the place you’re looking to live. Make sure you’re aware of and okay with changes in the climate throughout the year.

The weather impacts more than just your physical comfort and mental health. It affects your hobbies, clothing and even shapes the local economy.

4. Traffic

Traffic is another often-overlooked factor when choosing where you should live. Transportation consists of your day-to-day commute to run errands, having access to the airport, and more.

You may be a seasoned professional sitting on the highway for 1.5 hours during rush hour, but you might not want to continue that habit.

Consider your daily commute and how you plan to get to work. If you drive yourself to work, consider the regular traffic during your traveling hours. If you plan to take public transportation, learn where the closest bus/metro/subway stop is.

Realistically ask yourself if the traffic in this new place is something you want to deal with daily.

Choosing the right place to live is one of the most crucial parts of relocating. There are more than four factors to consider when moving, but these four get overlooked. However, considering these will make the decision easier. If you can solidify the decision of where to live before packing your first box, you’ll have much less to worry about during the moving process.