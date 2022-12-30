Choosing the Right Customer Learning Platform for Your Business

Customer education is a process of teaching customers how to use and find value in your product. When using a customer learning platform, it will allow you to deliver and track educational material to customers. A customer learning platform or LMS is a depository of educational content, lectures, video lessons, presentations, and courses. The main goal is to simplify the learning process for your customers. It includes employee training, onboarding, retaining knowledge, and general education support.

Steps to Choose the Best Customer Learning Platform

Describe and list your basic requirements

The first step in choosing a suitable LMS is recognizing your target audience. You should jot down your basic training requirements:

Audience age

Audience age strongly affects your choice of platform. Choose a platform with minimum functionality and a simple design if your employees belong to generation X; otherwise, consider a more complex platform with broad functionality.

Audience size

Consider a corporate LMS with a mass enrollment of customers if the expected audience is large and turnover is high. The number of people also affects the cost of an LMS. So, the number of people you will guide also donates to choosing the right platform.

Audience learning tools

When selecting an LMS to design a learning process, you must consider the audience’s training devices. Most people use iPads for learning. Look closely at the mobile capabilities of various LMS and choose the platform which works flawlessly on mobile devices.

Make a list of technical requirements for future LMS

The second step is all about enlisting the technical specifications for customer LMS:

Supported content types

You must know your training course and visualize it to understand what content you need. Write down your goals and all the necessary content to convey your idea. You must choose a platform with built-in tools for creating learning courses. For example, if you want to add assessments to your training, you should consider Open edX LMS.

Reporting and Grading System

Make a list of different methods of assessing knowledge and set the requirement for flexibility of a reporting system. For example, select Talent LMS provider if you want detailed reporting of the percentage of passage and analytical data.

Various enrollment options

It depends on the size of your customers. For example, consider an LMS that can add many learners with one CSV file, such as Docebo LMS, if you expect a massive influx of students.

Content Submission form

It is of three types: synchronous, asynchronous, and hybrid. For example, if you want to include a lively discussion of various topics, you must choose Canvas LMS.

Make a list of features to expand learning opportunities

Below are some demanding features to expand opportunities:

Social learning

It includes Q&A and group chats for discussing multiple topics. These features help add various group discussions and assignments to a learning process. For example, Paradiso has built-in group chats and discussion forums.

Mobile learning

This feature helps expand the audience and create seamless learning. For example, Moodle LMS has an application for iOS and Android.

Course selling

It is an optional feature that is helpful if you want to monetize your learning courses. For example, Absorb LMS allows you to sell courses. This platform has many other features, such as a shopping cart and payment gateways.

Certification

You can make your courses more unique by issuing a certificate of completion. Talent LMS has features that allow learning customers to fine-tune certificates for courses.

Choose a suitable customer learning platform

Now, it is time to choose an LMS that meets your demands.

Types of LMS

There are two types of LMS:

Proprietary LMS

In this type of LMS, the developer owns the platform, and you use the software. This LMS limits your customization options. However, you get customer support, reliable functionality, and excellent service. It is ideal for those who want to digitize the learning process in the shortest time.

Open-source LMS

This LMS allows you to modify a platform according to your needs. It is relatively inexpensive. You can add third-party integrations and custom features to redesign a platform. It is suitable for advanced users who want freedom in using an LMS system.

A customer learning platform is essential; however, you must design it to improve customer experience and satisfaction. Several customer learning platforms are available to improve customer retention and reduce churn.