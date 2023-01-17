News

Christians Are Under Attack

You are allowed to have clubs honoring Satan in elementary schools. Facebook allows Satanism, yet bans others. Amazon sells Satanic baby clothing, coloring books and more are all over the internet, There are statues celebrating Baal, but at the Mall of America you can not wear a Jesus Saves’ T-shirt.

A man was ordered that “If you want to shop here you need to take off that shirt. Jesus is associated with religion and it is offending people. People have been offended.”

A spokesman for Mall of America stated that the man was allowed to remain in the Mall, but you can hear the guards clearly threatening to kick him out.

If you can be threatened or kicked out because of God, what is next?

News

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

