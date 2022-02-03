Christie’s: Hubert de Givenchy Collectionneur, Paris, June 2022

Christie’s is honoured to announce the sale of the exceptional fine and decorative arts collection of legendary fashion designer Hubert de Givenchy, featuring more than 1,200 lots of French and European Furniture and works of art, including sculpture and paintings from Old Masters to Modern and Contemporary works. Each object was chosen with Hubert de Givenchy’s meticulous eye and reflects his exquisite taste. Drawn from two of de Givenchy’s most iconic and elegant homes—the Hôtel d’Orrouer in Paris and the Château du Jonchet in the Loire Valley—the collection includes many exceptional objects unseen on the market for decades as well as more recent works acquired towards the end of his collecting journey. Christie’s will offer this extraordinary collection at auction in Paris from 14 to 17 June (live sales) and from 8 to 23 June 2022 in a dedicated online sale. The timing of the announcement of the sale coincides with the 70thanniversary of the first haute couture collection Hubert de Givenchy presented in Paris on 2nd of February 1952, which was a resounding international success.

Paris Hôtel d’Orrouer and an interior view by Pierre Bergian Le Salon Vert à Hôtel d’Orrouer, 2021

A major figure in the world of haute couture and fashion, Hubert de Givenchy’s name embodies the quintessence of elegance and the Grand Gôut français. Over the course of his life, he assembled an exceptional collection of furniture and classical and modern art, which he arranged in his homes according to the same exacting standards, exquisitely refined sensibility and passionate creativity that he applied to his work as a couturier. On 8th of June, Christie’s invites the public to enter Hubert de Givenchy’s world through a curated pre- sale exhibition at Christie’s Paris, just prior to the start of the auctions. Highlights from the collection will be announced this spring and exhibited as part of a worldwide tour to key cities, including Palm Beach, New York and Hong Kong, before arriving back in Paris.

Loire Valley, Château du Jonchet and an interior view by Pierre Bergian L’atelier au Jonchet, 2021

Hubert de Givenchy’s family: “Through this sale, we are very pleased to be able to celebrate the exceptional taste of Hubert de Givenchy and his lifelong companion Philippe Venet. We wish to share the elegance and aesthetic heritage that they have passed on to us in order to inscribe their vision in the history of art and interior design in a universal way

Video revealing a first glimpse on the interiors of the Hôtel d’Orrouer and the Château du Jonchet

The exhibition will be in New York April 8-13