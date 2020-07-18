Christina Bianco, “The Girl Of a Thousand Voices” Helps Protect Today, Rebuild Tomorrow

Acclaimed actor, singer and impressionist Christina Bianco will perform a livestream concert on YouTube in support of TDF’s Lifeline Campaign: Protect Today, Rebuild Tomorrow on Thursday, July 23 at 3 p.m. Click here to set your YouTube reminder and to watch the concert when it airs. TDF will also host a watch party on Facebook.

Expect an eclectic hour of entertainment, with songs, sketches, comedy and myriad impressions of pop-culture personalities and iconic vocalists. Bianco will perform beloved show tunes, impression-filled mash-ups, “Unlikely Interpretations” of songs by unexpected singers and a brand-new “Miscast Movies” sketch. The set list will also include an interactive trivia challenge, some Forbidden Broadway favorites and Bianco’s signature audience choice segment in which she performs what viewers want on the spot. Bianco’s former Forbidden Broadway and NEWSical the Musical costar, Michael West, will make a guest appearance.

“For as long as I can remember, TDF has been a part of my life as a New Yorker. It’s so importantfor young, budding performers to see live theatre and, thankfully, TDF gave me that opportunity,”said Christina Bianco on why she’s performing a “Concert for a Cause” for TDF. “Growing upjust outside of Manhattan, I have so many memories of traveling into the city and standing in line at the TKTS Booth, keen to see any new show—or my favorite show for the fourth time! My family and I never would have been able to buy tickets at full price. Over the years I’ve been ableto see countless performances using my TDF membership as a member of the Actors’ Equity Association. This was not just for entertainment but often for educational purposes, audition preparation and to support my friends in the theatre community. I know how much TDF has touched my life so I want to do what I can to help continue their legacy and make theatregoing easier and more accessible to as many people as possible.”

To hear more from Bianco, read her new interview on TDF Stages.

TDF’S Lifetime Campaign: Protect Today Rebuild Tomorrow was launched in March and aims to raise $1,000,000 to help sustain TDF through the theatre shutdown and into the recovery period ahead. To date, the fundraising initiative has raised nearly $650,000. To donate, go to give.tdf.org.

From stage to screen, Christina Bianco’s singular voice and comedic charm have broughtaudiences around the world to their feet. Bianco captured international acclaim as a YouTube sensation with her “diva” impression videos, garnering more than 25 million views. Dubbed “The Girl of a Thousand Voices,” she’s performed on major television programs including The Ellen DeGeneres Show and NBC’s TODAY. A two-time Drama Desk Award nominee, Bianco made her West End debut in Forbidden Broadway at the Vaudeville Theatre. New York credits includeForbidden Broadway Goes to Rehab (Drama Desk Award nomination), Application Pending(Drama Desk Award nomination), The Marvelous Wonderettes and NEWSical the Musical. Other credits include Hello, Dolly! (Minnie Fay/Indianapolis Symphony), Rent (Maureen/Weston Playhouse) and Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat (Narrator/Drury Lane Theatre).

Most recently, Bianco played the iconic role of Fanny Brice in Théâtre Marigny’s celebratedEnglish-language production of Funny Girl in Paris, earning unanimous rave reviews. Television credits include Pop TV’s Impress Me, the Hallmark Channel’s Signed, Sealed, Delivered, and voice work for RuPaul’s Drag Race. She has performed critically acclaimed concerts across the U.S. and abroad, including two U.K. tours and extended runs in London, Scotland, South Africa and at the Sydney Opera House in Australia. Bianco frequently performs with U.S. and Canadian symphonies. Her live album, Life of the Party, was released last year.