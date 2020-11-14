Christmas Comes To NYC

The 75-foot-tall, 11-ton Norway spruce arrived at Rockefeller Center Plaza today.

This year’s Christmas Tree came from Oneonta, and arrived Thursday morning, thanks to Al Dick, the owner of Daddy Al’s General Store in Oneonta.

The tree will be lit on Friday, December 2nd with a live ceremony from 7–9pm, however according to Rockefeller Center’s website, there will be “no public access to this year’s tree lighting ceremony. There will be however a live national broadcast Christmas in Rockefeller Center from home on NBC.

This year’s tree is considered a tree of hope and resilience.