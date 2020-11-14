MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Events

Christmas Comes To NYC

Christmas Comes To NYC

The 75-foot-tall, 11-ton Norway spruce arrived at Rockefeller Center Plaza today.

This year’s Christmas Tree came from Oneonta, and arrived Thursday morning, thanks to Al Dick, the owner of Daddy Al’s General Store in Oneonta.

The tree will be lit on Friday, December 2nd with a live ceremony from 7–9pm, however according to Rockefeller Center’s website, there will be “no public access to this year’s tree lighting ceremony. There will be however a live national broadcast Christmas in Rockefeller Center from home on NBC.

This year’s tree is considered a tree of hope and resilience.

Events

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

