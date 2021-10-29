MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Broadway

Christmas Comes To Times Square With Broadway Show Globes and Live Concert

Christmas Comes To Times Square With Broadway Show Globes and Live Concert

Starting November 3 at 11 AM an unveiling of the Broadway Show Globes returns with a live concert. Ain’t Too Proud—The Life and Times of the TemptationsDear Evan HansenThe Lion King, and Wicked. The globes are curated by scenic designer Robert Brill for Ain’t Too Proud globe, with the help of assistant set designers Justin Humphres and Anna Robinson; scenic designer David Korins for Dear Evan Hansen; associate scenic designer Peter Eastman and lighting designer Carolyn Wong for The Lion King (with a special loan from Madame Tussaud’s); and associate scenic designer Edward Pierce for Wicked

The Times Square Alliance installation, curated in partnership with Serino Coyne and originally presented the globes in 2019.

Mark Nadler
Mark Nadler

Mark Nadler will host the event, performing Broadway and holiday tunes on the Playbill Sing for Hope piano, along with a medley of songs from each of the shows represented. The event will be featured on Playbill.com.

Sing for Hope harnesses the power of the arts to create a better world. Our creative programs bring hope, healing, and connection to millions of people in hospitals, schools, refugee camps, transit hubs, independent living centers, and community spaces worldwide. Founded in New York City in 2006, Sing for Hope partners with hundreds of community-based organizations, mobilizes thousands of artists in creative service, and produces artist-created Sing for Hope Pianos across the US and around the world. The official Cultural Partner of the World Summit of Nobel Peace Laureates, Sing for Hope champions art for all because we believe the arts have an unmatched capacity to uplift, unite, and heal. Learn more and join the movement at https://www.singforhope.org/.

The globes will be on display through December 26 at the Broadway Plaza between 45th and 46th Streets.

Broadway

