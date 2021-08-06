MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Events

Cicci Di Carne Embarks on Grand Big Apple Journey

Cicci Di Carne Embarks on Grand Big Apple Journey

This week in New York City, famed Chef Dario Cecchini was celebrated during a grand yacht tour that toasted the launch of Cicci Di Carne. Guests took to the water in the New York Harbor to take in stunning views of the island as they tasted the delights from the new Italian hotspot at Brookfield Place.

As the ship passed the Statue of Liberty a toast was made to the opening of what is destined to be as legendary as the iconic landmark itself. Cicci Di Carne centers on the concept of the local deli and butchers shop, with a menu helmed by world renowned Cecchini. Dubbed by The New York Times as the ‘world’s best butcher,’ Cecchini has collaborated with C3 on this spectacular ghost kitchen that elevates the local food experience.

Sandwiches are built with hand sliced meats like porchetta, mortadella, and finocchiona and finished with a sprinkling of Dario’s proprietary salt.  Rustic sides include polenta fries and grilled artichoke and parmesan salad. Every bite is scrumptious and hearty. There is great passion put into the construction of each menu item that includes highlights such as world-class sandwiches Nonno Dario with Mortadella, burrata, arugula, and pistachio pesto; Grande Tullio with Truffle Nduja spread, salami, fontina, pecorino romano, mortadella and arugula; and Caprese Classico with Burrata, tomato, pesto, fresh basil and profumo del Chianti herb salt.

Even sides are just phenomenal such as the Burrata Caprese Salad with Burrata, arugula, pesto, marinated tomatoes, crostini, and extra virgin olive oil; and the most amazing Wedge Cut Polenta Fries with Grana, black pepper and herbs served with truffle ketchup.

Be sure to stop by Brookfield Place today and experience your own incredible journey at Cicci Di Carne.

Cicci Di Carne will be launching in major cities and include New York, Chicago, San Diego, Sacramento and more.

Related Items
Events
@liztaylorworld

ElizaBeth Taylor is a journalist for Times Square Chronicles and is a frequent guest at film, fashion and art events throughout New York City and Los Angeles due to her stature as The Sensible Socialite.Passionate about people ElizaBeth spent many years working as a travel reporter and television producer after graduating with high honors from University of Southern California. The work has afforded her the opportunity to explore Europe, Russia, South America, Asia, Australia and the Middle East. It has greatly influenced the way in which ElizaBeth sees a story and has created a heightened awareness for the way people around the world live today.

Related Items

More in Events

Scarlett Johansson Joins Operation Warrior Shield in “Healing Their Hidden Wounds”

Suzanna BowlingAugust 6, 2021
Read More

What to Watch: August 6

Suzanna BowlingAugust 6, 2021
Read More

Adrienne Warren Shines In Bryant Park’s Picnic Performances

Genevieve Rafter KeddyAugust 5, 2021
Read More

MindTravel/ SilentWalk A Way To Reconnect

Suzanna BowlingAugust 5, 2021
Read More

Theatre News: Pass Over, The Show Must Go On, Waitress, Bedlam and Letters Of Suresh

Suzanna BowlingAugust 5, 2021
Read More

Renowned Auctioneer Steve Little Stated Going Once, Going Twice.. Sold For 28 Million Dollars To Go To Space With Jeff Bezos

Suzanna BowlingAugust 5, 2021
Read More

What to Watch: August 5

Suzanna BowlingAugust 5, 2021
Read More

South Fork Natural History Museum Hosts Stunning Summer Soiree

ElizaBeth TaylorAugust 4, 2021
Read More

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGAugust 4, 2021
Read More