Cicci Di Carne Embarks on Grand Big Apple Journey

This week in New York City, famed Chef Dario Cecchini was celebrated during a grand yacht tour that toasted the launch of Cicci Di Carne. Guests took to the water in the New York Harbor to take in stunning views of the island as they tasted the delights from the new Italian hotspot at Brookfield Place.

As the ship passed the Statue of Liberty a toast was made to the opening of what is destined to be as legendary as the iconic landmark itself. Cicci Di Carne centers on the concept of the local deli and butchers shop, with a menu helmed by world renowned Cecchini. Dubbed by The New York Times as the ‘world’s best butcher,’ Cecchini has collaborated with C3 on this spectacular ghost kitchen that elevates the local food experience.

Sandwiches are built with hand sliced meats like porchetta, mortadella, and finocchiona and finished with a sprinkling of Dario’s proprietary salt. Rustic sides include polenta fries and grilled artichoke and parmesan salad. Every bite is scrumptious and hearty. There is great passion put into the construction of each menu item that includes highlights such as world-class sandwiches Nonno Dario with Mortadella, burrata, arugula, and pistachio pesto; Grande Tullio with Truffle Nduja spread, salami, fontina, pecorino romano, mortadella and arugula; and Caprese Classico with Burrata, tomato, pesto, fresh basil and profumo del Chianti herb salt.

Even sides are just phenomenal such as the Burrata Caprese Salad with Burrata, arugula, pesto, marinated tomatoes, crostini, and extra virgin olive oil; and the most amazing Wedge Cut Polenta Fries with Grana, black pepper and herbs served with truffle ketchup.

Be sure to stop by Brookfield Place today and experience your own incredible journey at Cicci Di Carne.

Cicci Di Carne will be launching in major cities and include New York, Chicago, San Diego, Sacramento and more.