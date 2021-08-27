Citi Taste of Tennis Takes the Court in Big Apple

Last night the Citi Taste of Tennis annual event returned to NYC with a dinner and concert held at Tavern on the Green in Central Park, starring tennis legend John McEnroe and The Johnny Smyth band. The event, which takes place prior to the US Open start every year, also featured appearances by some of the top seeded tennis players in Open including Tokyo 2020 Olympic Gold Medalist Belinda Bencic, The Bryan Brothers: Mike and Bob Bryan, Danielle Collins, Sam Querrey, among other athletes who watched the performances over dinner before taking the court. A celebratory moment for NYC’s return, Taste of Tennis also had performers from Broadway’s Chicago (NaTasha Yvette Williams), Waitress (Emily Koch) and The Wanderer (Michael Wartella Lance Roberts, Jess LeProtto, Jasmine Rogers, Stephen Cerf, Billy Finn) take the stage, teasing the audience before their shows officially reopen next month.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 26: John McEnroe performs onstage at Citi Taste Of Tennis celebration at Tavern On the Green on August 26, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for AYS Sports Marketing)

Event attendees enjoyed a multi course dinner by the Citi Taste of Tennis Culinary team: all-star ensemble of chefs including Jassi Bindra (Punjab Grill) John Mooney (Bell, Book & Candle, Bidwell), Fany Gerson (La Newyorkina), Wenford Simpson (The Simpson), Suchanan Aksornnan (Baoburg), John Doherty (Black Barn Restaurant) and Alex Fortini (Tarallucci e Vino). For the past three week this chefs collective has been touring NYC onboard the Taste of Food Truck, gifting New Yorkers with free food from their restaurant’s as a lead-up to last night’s event. Last night’s experience also calibrated the 50th Anniversary of New York Junior Tennis and Learning (NYJTL).