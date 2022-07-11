City of Hope Brings Back Taste of Hope to New York City

City of Hope, one of the largest cancer research and treatment organizations in the United States and a leading research center for diabetes and other life-threatening illnesses, today announced that its Music, Film and Entertainment Industry group will present the 14th annual Taste of Hope event on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. After a two-year hiatus, the annual event returns with an in-person celebration, set to take place at Three Sixty in downtown Manhattan, NYC. Founded by iHeart Media’s Alissa Pollack, Taste of Hope is an elegant evening featuring a distinguished selection of wines from the world’s finest private collections, along with dinner, and exciting live and silent auctions. Over the past decade, the event has brought together entertainment industry powerhouses, such as Taylor Swift, Mariah Carey and Carrie Underwood, and has generated more than $3.1 million to improve outcomes for people with cancer and diabetes.

For the first time, proceeds from this year’s event will be designated to support City of Hope’s supportive care programs. As a leader in the field, the Department of Supportive Care Medicine at City of Hope was the first in the United States to fully integrate across supportive care specialties and into the patient’s clinical care, and is one of the largest programs of its kind today. Its programs help patients and families address the physical, psychological, social and practical burdens that arise during and after cancer treatment. Despite its proven benefits, supportive care is not widely available at U.S. cancer centers and hospitals. City of Hope is working to increase access to its evidence-based program, which has the potential to reshape the standard best practice for cancer care nationwide.

Event founder Pollack leads Taste of Hope’s event committee. In addition to being a driving force at one of the industry’s leading media companies through her role as EVP of Global Music Marketing at iHeart Media, Pollack has shown tremendous philanthropic support for City of Hope as part of the Music, Film, and Entertainment Industry’s board. The event committee includes Steve Bartels, music entrepreneur and entertainment executive; Tom Corson, co-chairman and COO of Warner Records; Shawn “Pecas” Costner, VP of Brand Development at Roc Nation Sports; Bruce Gearhart, former president at Bacchus Importers, LTD.; Peter Gray, EVP and head of promotion at Columbia Records; Richard Palmese, CEO of Palmese Entertainment; Antonio “L.A.” Reid, founder and co-chairman of Hitco Entertainment; Marcus T. Grant; Dave Dyer, SVP of Promotion and Marketing at Warner Records; Mike Easterlin, co-president of Elektra Music Group; and Greg Thompson, president and partner at Big Loud Management.

For more information about Taste of Hope tickets, please visit CityofHope.org/music-taste.