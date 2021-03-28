City of Hope’s Spirit of Life Brings Hope To Cancer, Diabetes and other Life-Threatening Diseases

The East End Chapter/Jeanne Kaye League of New York City announced today that they will present City of Hope’s Spirit of Life® Award on May 10. City of Hope is a world-renowned independent research and treatment center for cancer, diabetes and other life-threatening diseases.

Due to COVID-19 and the postponement of the 2020 event, the annual celebration will take place virtually and will be co-hosted by “Today Show” lifestyle contributor, QVC creative director of G.I.L.I. and NY Knicks broadcaster, Jill Martin.

As previously announced, Maria Baum, CD Greene and Gretta Monahan, will be honored with The Spirit of Life Award. The Spirit of Life Award is presented to individuals who exemplify the ideals and values that have guided City of Hope for more than a century, including compassionate patient care and a commitment to leading-edge scientific research and clinical care. These award recipients’ professional and humanitarian accomplishments are worthy of celebration. Recipients of this prestigious award include a broad range of leaders from the world of business, entertainment, science and philanthropy. What connects them is a shared commitment to elevating the human condition and a profound belief in the power of each individual to effect change.

The Spirit of Life, by its very name, represents the intangible qualities that make an individual’s life worthy of admiration: their generosity, their ability to inspire and their desire to make a difference in the world. The event will also showcase an exclusive fashion show featuring the CD Green 2021 Evening Collection, as well as other special appearances and performances to be announced.

“For nearly 30 years, the East End Chapter/Jeanne Kaye League has had the pleasure of presenting City of Hope’s Spirit of Life Award to New York’s top philanthropic leaders. We are proud to continue that tradition this year with our exciting virtual event that supports City of Hope and helps fund their vitally important research” said East End Chapter/Jeanne Kaye League Co-President Lisa Kaye Fuld.

Maria Baum, Entrepreneur and Philanthropist

Maria Baum is a seasoned entrepreneur and philanthropist, having led successful ventures in financial services, consumer products and hospitality, with an emphasis in the health and wellness industry. She is currently CEO of Splash Premium Mixers, a fast-growing natural beverage brand she built from concept.

Baum started her career on Wall Street trading equity derivatives for Bankers Trust Co., and later enjoyed success as a global macro proprietary trader and portfolio manager at several hedge funds and investment banks. As an entrepreneur, she has founded thriving businesses such as a capital markets recruiting firm, Bay Street Advisors, and well-known Hampton restaurant chains, Tutto Il Giorno and Dopo La Spiaggia. As managing partner of Tracy Anderson Method, Baum pioneered streaming workouts, added retail products and built locations. She remains passionate about educating and mentoring entrepreneurs and serves as a board member for the Wharton Graduate School at the University of Pennsylvania.

Baum is an active philanthropist with a deep desire to help others. She founded the Hamptons Paddle and Party for Pink, an annual event which has raised $11 million to fund leading-edge cancer research globally. As a board member for the BCRF (Breast Cancer Research Foundation), the highest rated and largest private funder of breast cancer research, she has served on the business development and investment committees for the past five years. Baum is an advisory board member of the David Lynch Foundation, whose mission is to reduce the epidemic of trauma and toxic stress among at-risk populations around the globe through transcendental meditation.

Baum received her M.B.A. from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania with concentrations in finance and entrepreneurial management and holds a B.S.B.A. from Boston University in finance and international business. Baume resides in Sag Harbor, New York, with her husband, Larry, and their four children.

CD Greene, CEO and Creative Director of CD Greene Inc.

CD Greene’s designs have been transforming women for over a decade, fusing exquisite fabric and technology to create haute couture perfection. With a woman’s innate sensuality at the core of each design, Greene sculpts his dresses for effortless comfort, allowing each piece to effortlessly flow and drape around the body. Modern day innovation and old world glamour converge in Greene’s creations, allowing them to remain timeless and transcend generations and fleeting design fads.

Always fascinated with and inspired by art, Greene pursued painting, sculpture and graphic art at the prestigious Art Institute of Chicago. His foundation in sculpting is evident throughout his designs as he focuses on form, asymmetrical balance and texture. Signature designs sculpted with mirrors and crystal have made Greene a favorite among Hollywood royalty and music divas alike.

“It is a wonderful experience to see an idea evolve from a sketch to a garment. I especially enjoy draping and reveling in the whole process from beginning to end,” Greene said.

Each CD Greene design starts with a personal appointment with the customer. Pencil and sketch pad in hand, Greene fastidiously notes the detail of each woman’s shape and form with all the prowess of a master craftsman.

Gretta Monahan, Founder and CEO of Gretta Enterprises

As the founder and CEO of Gretta Enterprises, Gretta Monahan offers personalized and service-oriented head-to-toe fashion and beauty solutions for clients stretching from Boston to Connecticut and beyond. At her multibrand luxury designer boutique, Gretta Luxe, Monahan brings the latest runway trends to her clients for transformative looks practical for everyday wear. Monahan’s award winning collection of beauty spa centers, Grettacole Salon & Spa and G Spa at Foxwoods, offer clients the best in hair care, skin care, wellness and relaxation.

As a go-to for celebrity styling, top beauty expert and graduate of Harvard Business School, Monahan is a self-made business maven who women rely on to inspire their everyday style potential. A true influencer in this space, Monahan appears weekly on both “The View” and “The Rachael Ray Show” and as a contributor to numerous programs. She’s a sought after expert ambassador and often shares her favorite brands, products and trends with her loyal following in Boston and beyond through her social media presence and her book, “Style and the Successful Girl.” By reinventing the concept of style and pampering for everyone from Hollywood superstars to the mom next door, Monahan makes the world of fashion and beauty accessible for all in an approachable way.

The East End Chapter/Jeanne Kaye league is comprised of 500 New York women led by Co-Presidents Lisa Kaye Fuld, Ann Levine and Honey Cook, and by a talented and dedicated board. The chapter has been raising money for City of Hope for more than 40 years.