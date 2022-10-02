Clamato and Peter Madrigal Toast National Hispanic Heritage Month in Style

Bravo reality TV star and mixologist Peter Madrigal of “Vanderpump Rules” came together this week for an amazing celebration.



In honor of National Hispanic Heritage Month, special VIP guests came together at Kahlo in NYC for a conviviendo that painted the town red. Check out these fun recipes from the party to try at home this month from Clamato and Peter.

El Diablo Madrigal

Jerk seasoning and honey mix

½ a lime squeezed

2 oz of tequila

2 oz of Clamato

Shake and strain with a strainer so not seasoning particle

Sweet and a hint of spicy due to the jerk seasoning and very well balanced with a hint of sweet due to the honey. Not rough to the nose, the scent itself welcomes all the senses.

A Witchy Purple Potion

6 blackberries

1 anise star

1 lemon wedge squeezed

Muddle together

2 oz of vodka

1 ½ oz Clamato

½ oz ginger simple syrup

½ orange curacao

Shake and double strain

The sweetness of the fruit hits first, but the bitterness of the blackberries combined with the savory nature of the clamato is the perfect combo. The Anise flavor really brings everything together for a mysteriously delectable drink.