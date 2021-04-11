MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Broadway

Classic Stage Company Celebrates Stephen Sondheim and John Weidman’s Assassins With Star Studded Benefit

Classic Stage Company Celebrates Stephen Sondheim and John Weidman’s Assassins With Star Studded Benefit

This FREE virtual event is a benefit for Classic Stage Company. On Thursday, April 15, at 8pm a star-studded array of theater legends for performances and conversations exploring the legacy of the timely American musical, Assassins. Participants include the entire cast of our upcoming production, friends and alumni of CSC, as well as cast and creative team members from the 1990 Off-Broadway premiere and 2004 Broadway revival. And, perhaps most exciting of all, the event will culminate in a special discussion between Stephen Sondheim and John Weidman.

The show will star Becky Ann Baker, Quincy Tyler Bernstine, Mario Cantone, Patrick Cassidy, Michael Cerveris, Adam Chanler-Berat, Eddie Cooper, André De Shields, Raúl Esparza, Victor Garber, Mary Catherine Garrison, Alexander Gemignani, Greg Germann, Tavi Gevinson, Brad Giovanine, Annie Golden, Lyn Greene, Andy Grotelueschen, Jonathan Hadary, Ann Harada, Bianca Horn, Greg Jarrett, Eddie Korbich, Ken Krugman, Marc Kudisch, Judy Kuhn, Whit K. Lee, Terrence Mann, Joe Mantello, Audra McDonald, Debra Monk, Rob Morrison, Anne L. Nathan, Denis O’Hare, William Parry, Steven Pasquale, Mary Beth Peil, Chris Peluso, Ethan Slater, Will Swenson, George Takei, Wesley Taylor, Brandon Uranowitz, Sally Wilfert, Lee Wilkof, Katrina Yaukey, Tony Yazbeck, Jerry Zaks and Secretary Hillary Rodham Clinton!

This exciting new project is inspired by our forthcoming production of Assassins, which was originally scheduled to open April 2020. Nowit’s been one year since CSC joined theaters across the country and closed our doors due to the global pandemic, and while we are still focused on reopening, CSC is thrilled to present Tell The Story, a benefit designed to raise funds and help CSC reopen as soon as we can.

Related Items
Broadway

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Broadway

Theatre News: André De Shields, Broadway Vaccination, The Shuttered Venue Grant Program Shut Down,GTG Celebrates The Bard’s Birthday, Happy Birthday Shakespeare-457

Suzanna BowlingApril 10, 2021
Read More

Melvin Van Peebles’ Ain’t Supposed to Die a Natural Death Coming To Broadway

Suzanna BowlingApril 5, 2021
Read More

Theatre News: Diana The Musical, The Musicals of Musicals (The Musical!), Thoughts of a Colored Man, Tina – The Tina Turner Musical: Original Cast Recording, Jamie deRoy and The Bistro Awards

Suzanna BowlingApril 5, 2021
Read More

The Lamb’s Virtual Conversation With George Chakiris

Suzanna BowlingApril 3, 2021
Read More

Meet Brett Boles Whose New TikTok Series Spills The Tea On Broadway Musical Theatre

Suzanna BowlingApril 2, 2021
Read More

Tony Award Nominee Montego Glover and Broadway’s Quentin Earl Darrington Go Beyond the Veil

Suzanna BowlingMarch 31, 2021
Read More

Adam Lambert Writing a New Musical Based on a Real Person

Suzanna BowlingMarch 22, 2021
Read More

A Wonderful Guy Conversations with the Great Men of Musical Theater

Suzanna BowlingMarch 19, 2021
Read More
Bonnie Milligan

What to Watch in The New Year: March 17

Suzanna BowlingMarch 17, 2021
Read More