Classic Stage Company Celebrates Stephen Sondheim and John Weidman’s Assassins With Star Studded Benefit

This FREE virtual event is a benefit for Classic Stage Company. On Thursday, April 15, at 8pm a star-studded array of theater legends for performances and conversations exploring the legacy of the timely American musical, Assassins. Participants include the entire cast of our upcoming production, friends and alumni of CSC, as well as cast and creative team members from the 1990 Off-Broadway premiere and 2004 Broadway revival. And, perhaps most exciting of all, the event will culminate in a special discussion between Stephen Sondheim and John Weidman.

The show will star Becky Ann Baker, Quincy Tyler Bernstine, Mario Cantone, Patrick Cassidy, Michael Cerveris, Adam Chanler-Berat, Eddie Cooper, André De Shields, Raúl Esparza, Victor Garber, Mary Catherine Garrison, Alexander Gemignani, Greg Germann, Tavi Gevinson, Brad Giovanine, Annie Golden, Lyn Greene, Andy Grotelueschen, Jonathan Hadary, Ann Harada, Bianca Horn, Greg Jarrett, Eddie Korbich, Ken Krugman, Marc Kudisch, Judy Kuhn, Whit K. Lee, Terrence Mann, Joe Mantello, Audra McDonald, Debra Monk, Rob Morrison, Anne L. Nathan, Denis O’Hare, William Parry, Steven Pasquale, Mary Beth Peil, Chris Peluso, Ethan Slater, Will Swenson, George Takei, Wesley Taylor, Brandon Uranowitz, Sally Wilfert, Lee Wilkof, Katrina Yaukey, Tony Yazbeck, Jerry Zaks and Secretary Hillary Rodham Clinton!

This exciting new project is inspired by our forthcoming production of Assassins, which was originally scheduled to open April 2020. Nowit’s been one year since CSC joined theaters across the country and closed our doors due to the global pandemic, and while we are still focused on reopening, CSC is thrilled to present Tell The Story, a benefit designed to raise funds and help CSC reopen as soon as we can.