Classical Theatre of Harlem With Joshua Henry in Bryant Park

Bryant Park Picnic Performance was held Friday, September 10th, 7-8 PM. Featuring excerpts from Langston in Harlem and A Harlem Dream. Starring Tony nominee Joshua Henry.

Joshua Henry, Sarita Nash, Kenita R. Miller, Helen White, Kahlil Daniel, Drew Shade, LaDawn Taylor and Ashley Ware

The poet Langston Hughes takes us on a journey back through his life, using his own words in poetry and song to depict his struggles as a black artist and as a black man. Through music, dance, visuals, and spoken word, this theatre piece strives to capture the poet’s essence. Written by Walter Marks (Broadway Follies) and directed by Carl Cofield (Seize the King), the production stars Tony Award Nominee Joshua Henry(Carousel) in the role of Langston Hughes and features cast members Kahlil Daniel, Kenita Miller, Sarita Nash, Drew Shade, LaDawn Taylor, Ashley Ware and Helen White.

Ty Jones

A Harlem Dream is stirring rendition of Felix Mendelssohn’s meditation on Midsummer and Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream, integrated with Duke Ellington Suites and vivid allusions to New York City and the Harlem Renaissance. A Harlem Dream will awaken the senses and bring you to your feet as the spirit of Shakespeare’s most mythic play takes hold in the heart of Harlem. Cast members include Michael Early (Egeus), Alisha Espinosa (Hermia), Charles Bernard Murray (Duke), Andre’ Pardassee (Lysander), Reynaldo Piniella(Demetrius), and Sharlee Taylor (Helena), with music performed by the Harlem Chamber Players, under the artistic direction of Liz Player.

Peter Francis James
Andre Pardassee
Reynaldo Piniella
Michael Early and Alisha Espinosa
Andre Pardassee, Michael Early, Alisha Espinosa, Reynaldo Piniella and Sharlee Taylor
Michael Early and Alisha Espinosa
Sharlee Taylor and Alisha Espinosa
Andrei Pierre and Alisha Espinosa
Sharlee Taylor and Alisha Espinosa
Carl Cofield, Peter Francis James
Drew Shade, Sarita Nash, Kenita Miller, Helen White
Kenita Miller, Helen White
Drew Shade
Joshua Henry, LaDawn Taylor
Kenita Miller
Joshua Henry, Ashley Ware

