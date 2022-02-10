Claudia Hayden’s Turn Me Up

There are people who make music for a living … and then there are people who live to make music.

Claudia Hayden was destined to create. The Baton Rouge-native, in addition to a recording career (with her new release, “Turn Me Up,” due this week on Next Paradigm Music) has also developed a thriving business with her production work (American Express; CBS TV) and a burgeoning career as a graphic artist.

Who would have thought that when her mother took her to see Chaka Khan (with Rufus) at LSU in 1978 (the Brothers Johnson performed too), a musical prodigy would emerge.

Hayden is a Billboard charting flautist, producer, composer, and live performer based in New York City, whose original jazz and funk rhythms have been heard internationally and aired frequently on the SiriusXM Watercolors-channel.

Renowned for her full-range, rich tone, technical expertise, and honed creativity, the musician bridges classical genres to a world sound. A trailblazer, educated by the genre’s pioneering artists in the American South; Claudia commands multiple styles with mastery.

Her debut album, Abstract, followed by her latest original work, The Spirit Speaks, a sonically rich blend of Native American Flute, Jazz, and free Improvisation. Centering the spirit and the body in these jazz-infused meditative tracks, Hayden’s musicianship reaches new levels in the versatile work inspired by the Native American flutist, R. Carlos Nakai.

Working in sound across media and industries, Claudia has composed original music for major broadcasting networks like HBO, CBS, The Discovery Channel, Nickelodeon, VH1, BET, and TRU TV.

Hayden learned piano and flute as a child, studying under pioneers like the acclaimed jazz clarinetist, Alvin Batiste, and flutist Kent Jordan. Blending the sounds of classical with contemporary jazz, Ms. Hayden also incorporates musical elements from her background and education at Southern University, an Historically Black University.

Here’s the video for “Turn Me Up”

Claudia Hayden resides in New York City’s historic Harlem district, where she works and performs with a live band.