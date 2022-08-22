Clinton Global Initiative Coming To New York in September

The gathering of international dignitaries returns after six years, for a two-day meeting September 19th and 20th in New York. The theme is “The Business of How,” looking to create partnerships between political, business and philanthropic leaders.

The Clinton Foundation’s gathering was called off in 2016 when questions were raised about the appearance of potential conflicts of interests during former Sen. Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign. CGI donors had business before her administration.

“We called the CGI community back together this year because we face an urgent and historic moment, The global community is confronting several existential challenges, including climate change, new threats to our health, worsening economic inequalities, and a global refugee crisis,” stated former President Bill Clinton.

Expect: Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai, actor and water access activist Matt Damon, World Central Kitchen founder José Andrés, Jordan’s Queen Rania, BlackRock CEO Larry Fink, Emerson Collective founder Laurene Powell Jobs, Mellon Foundation CEO Elizabeth Alexander and Case Foundation co-founder Steve Case and “Hamilton” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Photo from the Clinton Global Initiative