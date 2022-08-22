MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Events

Clinton Global Initiative Coming To New York in September

Clinton Global Initiative Coming To New York in September

The gathering of international dignitaries returns after six years, for a two-day meeting September 19th and 20th in New York. The theme is “The Business of How,” looking to create partnerships between political, business and philanthropic leaders.

The Clinton Foundation’s gathering was called off in 2016 when questions were raised about the appearance of potential conflicts of interests during former Sen. Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign. CGI donors had business before her administration.

“We called the CGI community back together this year because we face an urgent and historic moment, The global community is confronting several existential challenges, including climate change, new threats to our health, worsening economic inequalities, and a global refugee crisis,” stated former President Bill Clinton.

Expect: Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai, actor and water access activist Matt Damon, World Central Kitchen founder José Andrés, Jordan’s Queen Rania, BlackRock CEO Larry Fink, Emerson Collective founder Laurene Powell Jobs, Mellon Foundation CEO Elizabeth Alexander and Case Foundation co-founder Steve Case and “Hamilton” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Photo from the Clinton Global Initiative

Related Items
Events

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Events

Lyrics From Lockdown at the Apollo Theater Will Livestream to Prisons Worldwide

Suzanna BowlingAugust 22, 2022
Read More

Diner en Blanc Returns!

Suzanna BowlingAugust 21, 2022
Read More

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGAugust 20, 2022
Read More

NYC Experiential Event – Lumify Themed Tiny Home & National Sampling Tour and #LumifyEyeDance TikTok challenge sweepstakes

Suzanna BowlingAugust 20, 2022
Read More

Happy Holidays As Patti LuPone Returns To 54 Below

Suzanna BowlingAugust 19, 2022
Read More

Top summer garden party ideas

WriterAugust 18, 2022
Read More
The Feast of San Gennaro

96th Annual Feast of San Gennaro Comes Back To Little Italy

Suzanna BowlingAugust 18, 2022
Read More
Lindsay Mendez

Jonathan Groff and Lindsay Mendez Join Daniel Radcliffe in Merrily We Roll Along

Suzanna BowlingAugust 18, 2022
Read More

The Glorious Corner

Suzanna BowlingAugust 17, 2022
Read More