Coal Country Bringing History to Life

The Upper Big Branch Mine disaster occurred on April 5, 2010 in Raleigh County, West Virginia at Massey Energy’s Upper Big Branch coal mine. Twenty-nine out of thirty-one miners at the site were killed. The accident was sited as the worst in the US since 1970 and Massey Energy was held directly responsible for the blast.



Former Massey Energy CEO Don Blankenship was convicted in 2015 of a misdemeanor conspiring to willfully violate safety standards and was sentenced to one year in prison, $25,000 fee and was basically given a slap on the hand. He was found not guilty of charges of securities fraud, making false statements or murder.

Steve Earle (center) with the cast of Coal Country



Steve Earle’s song “It’s About Blood” off  his 2020 album, Ghosts of West Virginia, memorializes the miners, naming each one. Most of the songs on the album were written for the off-Broadway play Coal Country  and the Upper Big Branch mine explosion. Earle collaborated on the play written by Jessica Blank and Erik Jensen and was drew on interviews with survivors and families of the miners.

Michael Laurence (Tommy), Mary Bacon (Patti), Deirdre Madigan (Judy), Kym Gomes (Judge Berger) and Carl Palmer (Goose)


Now playing at The Cherry Lane Theatre, Coal Country is about those who were left behind with memories, grief and anger over what callously could have been avoided.

AmeliaCampbell(Mindi)andCarlPalmer(Goose)

Goose (Michael Gaston) an experienced miner knew a disaster was coming and told his wife, Mindi (Amelia Campbell), that U.B.B. was “a ticking time bomb.” When asked why the niners, if they knew it was unsafe didn’t quit Mindi states; “But you don’t understand, there weren’t no McDonald’s. Only jobs in this area are coal-related.”

Tommy (Michael Laurence)



Tommy (Michael Laurence) has lost 5 members of his family including his son, father and nephews. The paid him 3 million, but he lost three generations of his family and all the reunions, holidays and things that made his life worth while.



Patti (Mary Bacon) only had 4 1/2 years with her fiancé who had just proposed.



Roosevelt (Ezra Knight) still misses his father, He knew something was wrong when he didn’t pass him coming to and fro.



Gary (Thomas Kopache) worked at the coal mines the longest and  knew something was wrong, they all did. He lost his son that day.



Judy (Deirdre Madigan) lost a brother in the mine, but is estranged waiting for updates with other members of the community because she is a doctor. “There’s a class division,” she says. “For the first time in my life I was an outsider.”



What happened at U.B.B., happened because of greed and cost-saving negligence by Don Blankenship, the chief executive of the company that owned the mine which was raking in over $600,000.00 a day

Ezra Knight, Carl Palmer, Michael Laurence


Blank, who also directed does a deft job at capturing a slice of life. She has brought a realism from this talented group of actors who embodied these real life people.

Earle’s songs make this a play with music and don’t necessarily add to the piece, except for offering a tone, a feeling of the Appalachian way of life. However “It’s About Blood” needs to be incorporated

The scenic design by Richard Hoover and the lighting design David Lander are simply done, but put you in the feel and mood, especially when you realize the lights are the souls that are gone.

As for Blankenship, he lost a three-way Republican primary for the U.S. Senate in 2018. He attempted to run as the Constitution Party nominee in 2019  but was unable to get on the ballot. Amazing the life that criminals can lead and those who have lost their love ones suffer and are stuck in that time frame.

This is a must see play, that will touch your heart and enlighten you on a period that history has been buried.

Coal Country: The Cherry Lane Theatre, 38 Commerce Street. Opened tonight and closes April 17.

 

