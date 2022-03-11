Coal Country Bringing History to Life

Now playing at The Cherry Lane Theatre, Coal Country is about those who were left behind with memories, grief and anger over what callously could have been avoided.

Goose (Michael Gaston) an experienced miner knew a disaster was coming and told his wife, Mindi (Amelia Campbell), that U.B.B. was “a ticking time bomb.” When asked why the niners, if they knew it was unsafe didn’t quit Mindi states; “But you don’t understand, there weren’t no McDonald’s. Only jobs in this area are coal-related.”

Tommy (Michael Laurence) has lost 5 members of his family including his son, father and nephews. The paid him 3 million, but he lost three generations of his family and all the reunions, holidays and things that made his life worth while.

Patti (Mary Bacon) only had 4 1/2 years with her fiancé who had just proposed.

Roosevelt (Ezra Knight) still misses his father, He knew something was wrong when he didn’t pass him coming to and fro.

Gary (Thomas Kopache) worked at the coal mines the longest and knew something was wrong, they all did. He lost his son that day.

Judy (Deirdre Madigan) lost a brother in the mine, but is estranged waiting for updates with other members of the community because she is a doctor. “There’s a class division,” she says. “For the first time in my life I was an outsider.”

What happened at U.B.B., happened because of greed and cost-saving negligence by Don Blankenship, the chief executive of the company that owned the mine which was raking in over $600,000.00 a day