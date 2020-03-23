MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Secrets of Times Square

Coca Cola Takes Out Billboard in Times Square Over COVID19

Coca-Cola wants you to respect social distancing and has taken out a gigantic billboard right in the heart of Times Square.

The Coca-Cola Company states it has gone to extreme measures to protect the safety of its staff and customers by implementing steps which include additional cleaning and sanitization routines and restricting visitors to its facilities. They have also asked the majority of office-based employees to work remotely. This includes employees based at the company’s global headquarters in Atlanta, with about 6,500 employees. The company intends to return to normal operations on April 13 in Atlanta but will continue to reevaluate its plans. 

Meanwhile, The Coca-Cola Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Coke, has made contributions in support of relief efforts in China, Italy, the United States and Canada. The foundation is reviewing additional opportunities to support other communities around the world. Foundation grants so far total $20.5 million.

The ad work was created in partnership with Mercado McCann in Argentina. 

Coca-Cola Co. (NYSE: KO) is the world’s largest beverage company and their portfolio features 20 billion-dollar brands including Diet Coke, Fanta, Sprite, Coca-Cola Zero, vitaminwater, Powerade, Minute Maid, Simply, Georgia and Del Valle. Globally, it is the number one provider of sparkling beverages, ready-to-drink coffees and juices and juice drinks.

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

