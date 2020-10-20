MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Events

Coco Raynes 50 Years of Design Evolution

Coco Raynes 50 Years of Design Evolution

As part of the United Nations 75th Anniversary celebration, Francis Dubois, President of the French Committee at the National Arts Club in New York and former Ambassador to the United Nations, has invited Coco Raynes, an award-winning environmental graphic designer, to introduce her newly released monograph, Coco Raynes: 50 Years of Design Evolution.

Francis Dubois

Joining them for lively conversations exploring aspects of her influential career will be some of our era’s leading architects and accessibility advocates.Spanning five continents, Coco Raynes’s work addresses healthcare facilities, universities, museums, and five star hotels. Her pioneering contributions to Universal Design include the invention of the Raynes Rail, the Braille and Audio handrail system. Her multi-sensory work was instrumental to the first-time opening of national museums—including several French Musées des Beaux Arts—to blind visitors.

Ms. Raynes was born in France and attended the prestigious Ecole Nationale Supérieure des Arts Decoratifs. She is a prolific writer, lecturer, and inventor who holds numerous patents. 

Events are free, but registration is required.Register now at the links below or at www.cocoraynes.com/webinars

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

