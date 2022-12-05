Cocoa, Cookies and Christmas Songs with House of Gipsies

Here is a special invite. There will be an intimate performance on December 7, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the NedNoMad, Magic Room in Manhattan with brothers Patchai and Kakou Reyes and Cedric Leonardi, who created the musical collective House of Gipsies.

The performance will showcase their just released five-song EP ‘A Gipsy Christmas’ that reimagines some of the most beloved Christmas carols in their inimitable, Latin style. The musical collective has chosen its favorite Christmas songs and hymns, including “Silent Night (Noche de Paz)” and “O Come, O Come Emmanuel (O Ven, O Ven Emmanuel).”

All are infused with the joyful rhythms and vibes of the ecstatic Gipsy rumba, featuring the flamenco guitars, and stirring voices of HOTG’s gipsy royalty. A Gipsy Christmas also marks HOTG’s debut release, which was produced by the Grammy Award winning producers and brothers Frank and Christian Berman.