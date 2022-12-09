Code Camp: 5 Surprising Benefits of Learning How to Code

Picture: Ilya Pavlov / Unsplash

Coding involves developing computations to design and build computer programs, software, and apps. Typically, people with coding skills generate and analyze algorithms to communicate with computers and make them perform the tasks you want them to do.

Coding as a skill is in-demand, with everyone from app developers to local IT support companies needing clever people to write, edit, and fix code to suit their specific needs. If you’ve been contemplating learning how to code, here are some of the many reasons why it can be an avenue worth exploring.

Ample Room for Growth

Not all jobs offer opportunities for growth, which can be frustrating when you’re striving to get as far as possible in your line of work. Thankfully, that’s unlikely to be an issue if you learn how to code.

Once you master the basics, you can enter a field like web development. From there, the sky’s the limit. For example, you can become a computer and network security coder, a hardware coder, a web coder, or an app coder. You might also hold job titles like computer systems analyst, database administrator, and software engineer. Your skills can take you in some exciting directions.

Excellent Pay Opportunities

While you should always let your passions guide you down a career path, there’s no harm in learning about your earning potential. Indeed, you might be pleasantly surprised by how much people with coding skills can earn.

The national average salary for coders or computer programmers is $73,000 yearly, but your experience and specialty might allow you to earn even more. For example, computer engineers who write and design systems for hardware and network testing can earn more than $80,000, while software engineers who develop software programs for their clients can earn upwards of $94,000 per year.

You Can Work From Home

Working from home has become an in-demand perk, with many workers wishing they could give up the commute, work more flexible hours, and enjoy a better work-life balance. Coding ticks all these boxes.

As long as you have an office set up with all the technology you need, there’s no reason why you can’t work for yourself or another business from the comfort of your home environment.

International Potential

Many people can’t transfer their skills to any country other than their own. For example, if you’re a tax expert in your country, your tax knowledge might translate poorly to another country. That’s not the case with coding.

Once you’ve refined your coding skills, you can apply for jobs worldwide. Coding is a universal language, meaning the skills you learn in the United States can be used elsewhere, including Europe, Asia, and Australia.

Jobs requiring coding skills, such as developer programming, are also on some countries’ skill shortages lists, so receiving approval for a work visa might not be challenging.

Community Environment

Writing code might seem isolating, especially as you often need to work on your own to focus on complex tasks. However, you can also be part of a larger community.

You can become a valued member of the coding community, sharing knowledge, skills, and advice with other coders. You can also look forward to events like hackathons and the ability to collaborate on exciting projects to enhance technology as we know it.

Learning how to code may seem daunting, especially if you're unfamiliar with the field. However, if you're eager to learn, you'll have many rewards to look forward to in the future.






