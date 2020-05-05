MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
College Seniors, Graduation Has Been Cancelled. Not Your Graduation Photos Photo Shoots Available Starting May 16, 2020 Space is Limited Book Your Slot Now
Photo by Brian Hester

No Cap? No Gown? No Problem. I will be offering special one on one graduation photo shoots begining on May 16, 2020 provided that the Covid lockdown ends as currently planned. With ceramonies cancelled for safety due to Corona this year I will be offering a limited time special, socially distant personal photo shoot for you or that special graduate in your life. Perhaps some nice photos to say “Thank you” to those that supported your college journey. I will travel to your location for outdoor sessions, yes I stiill make house calls, or meet at any outdoor location within the NJ/ NYC metro area. Due to the complex nature of how and where we would set up each photo shoot we are asking that you email to schedule your session. Space will be limited. There will only be 3 to 4 slots available per day and this offer will only be available from May 16, 2020. See examples of past years work above and below.

Photo by Brian Hester

Normally bookings can be handled strictly online and totally automated. Due to some logistical limitations we may be facing this year we will work personally with each client to schedule your session. Caps & Gowns can be ordered directly from amazon for under $25 and come in most school colors and include 2020 tassels. As a personal nod to the struggles of the entire class of 2020 I am discounting my standard photo shoot session rate down to $195 from my regular $295.

Photo by Brian Hester
Photo by Brian Hester
Photo by Brian Hester
Photo by Brian Hester

Brian Hester is a New York City based freelance photographer covering any nature of event including but not limited to; breaking news, sports, entertainment, fashion, nature and whatever may catch his wandering eye. Since 2011 Brian, has been covering community events and high school sports for North Jersey Media Group and their successor Gannett USA Today. His clients include Rutgers University and Monmouth Athletics. ​You can see more of his work at www.brianbehindthelens.com

