Color Me Pink! -The Best Summer Rosé Guide

Summer would not be the same without the divinely delicious and decadent tastes of rosé. So pop that cork and get your pink on!

For a start to your weekend, turn off that computer, put down your phone and open up a bottle of Campo Viejo .

This is a lovely rosé for anyone. The sweet notes bring out a refreshing way to start to relax after a hectic week. It is a lovely homage to summer that evokes freshness and jovial relaxation. It’s, well, joy in a bottle on a Friday night.

The weekend gets even sweeter with Whispering Angel

The pale color is known around the world and instantly brings forth the notion that you are going to enjoy a beautifully classic glass. With a lush taste profile and smooth finish there is simply much to enjoy. It’s a happy summer weekend that slowly comes your way. Don’t rush. Take your time with this delicate and delightful bottle.

Champagne Telmont is a delightful choice. Your lips sing songs of joy and bliss with this fresh and complex blend of their Réserve Rosé.

This gorgeous blend of grapes stems from four different harvests and showcases its strong personality through a symphony of fruits and a full-bodied. You are swept away on a romantic journey as you take in the sweet aroma that bursts of Morello cherry. The long-lasting finish makes you sit back and just take in the beauty of the world around you.

Sparkle, sparkle and pop with the fun flavors of the summer season with G. H. Mumm Grand Cordon Rosé

The red ribbon is a symbol of energy and the buzzing good energy you get with one sip elevates your soul. It delivers flavors of fragrant summer fruits and a long, bright finish, balanced by the succulent sweetness of red berries. Your day with friends will be full of life and laughter with this full taste.

And for a true classy day to the max try the classic Blason Rosé.

This lusciously full sip carries the characteristic notes of red and black fruit, it nevertheless retains a delicacy typical of Maison Perrier-Jouët.

Cover art by MakeSumo on Unsplash