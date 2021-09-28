Colorful and Creative Delights at Badshah

In the heart of New York City you can have an amazing meal that will bring colorful bliss to your life.

Badshah is the next generation of Indian restaurants, a direct descendant of acclaimed Surya in the West Village. Chef/Owner Abishek Sharma grew up at his father’s feet learning every aspect of the business including traditional and innovative cooking techniques. When you walk into his establishment you are greeted by a warm embrace of his passion in life. This is soulful moment. You know that you are here to eat and you are here to feel love.

The colorful decor brings a rainbow of joy as you sit down in the airy restaurant that has you encountering with friendly staff and a vast amount of delicious selections. What is loved at Badshah is a sensibility that you are here for what feels like a very cool family vacation – an adventure to take you to new places as you travel amongst those you care for the most.

Dishes here represent a true modern twist on tradition. Tastes are bold, yet not overwhelming. They are creative and truly lovely. Even representation is very unique and carries a vibe of wanting to simply be in the now. Feeling more like you are at a party vs a sit down meal, you take away from your visit that everything that was made in the kitchen and at the bar was meant to make you feel special. Like the two-wall mural, painted by artist Carl Gabriel, depicting Indian royalty, nodding to Badshah as the “King of the Village,” inside the restaurant you too are made to feel like royalty.

Must tries and highlights include: The King of Cauliflower, with battered cauliflower florets deep fried and tossed in an aromatic chilli and garlic sauce, topped with toasted sesame and onion seeds; and the house favorite Amritsari Macchhi which is Northern Indian inspired Punjabi fried fish with hints of Kasuri methi, ajwain and yogurt.

We also love shareables here that are perfect for a Friday night date or Saturday afternoon family meal. The Shahi Tandoori Board features tandoor-cooked salmon, shrimp, chicken tikka, chicken malai kebab and lamb seekh kebab along with with the Chutney & Cheese Charcuterie Board of Indian spiced paneers and paired chutneys featuring achari paneer, paneer tikka, hariyali paneer & mozzarella balls served with an onion relish, tomato-pepper salsa, and a mango-mint chutney.

For your perfect colorful and creative meal visit Badshah today.

LOCATION: 788 9th avenue New York, NY 10019

SEATING CAPACITY: Indoor and Outdoor

HOURS: Monday – Friday: 4PM – 10:30PM; Saturday – Sunday 11AM – 11PM