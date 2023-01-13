Broadway

Colton Ryan and Anna Uzele Will Star in Kander & Ebb’s Musical, New York, New York

Colton Ryan and Anna Uzele Will Star in Kander & Ebb’s Musical, New York, New York

Producers Sonia Friedman and Tom Kirdahy are thrilled to announce that Colton Ryan (Girl From The North Country, Hulu’s “The Girl From Plainville”) and Anna Uzele (Six, Apple TV+’s “Dear Edward”) will star as ‘Jimmy Doyle’ and ‘Francine Evans,’ in the brand new Kander & Ebb musical, New York, New York. Performances begin Friday, March 24, 2023 and will officially open Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at Broadway’s St. James Theatre (246 West 44th Street).


Theatre World Award winner Colton Ryan made his Broadway debut in Dear Evan Hansen as the understudy for the title role before going on to portray ‘Connor’ in the film adaptation. He won a 2019 Theatre World Award for Outstanding Debut Performance for his role as ‘Gene Laine’ in Girl From The North Country in the Public Theatre and Broadway productions. Colton starred as ‘Samuel’ on the Apple TV+ series “Little Voice”and most recently led the Hulu mini-series “The Girl From Plainville,” alongside Elle Fanning. Drama Desk Award winner Anna Uzele made her Broadway debut as ‘Andrea Devereaux’ in the Tony Award-winning revival of Once on This Island, before going on to originate the role of ‘Catherine Parr’ in the Tony Award-winning musical Six in the Broadway and North American Tour productions, for which she and the cast were recently nominated for a Grammy for Best Musical Theater Album. She will soon be seen as a series regular on the new Apple TV+ series “Dear Edward” alongside Connie Britton and Taylor Schilling, debuting on February 3, 2023.

Featuring music and lyrics by Tony, Emmy & Grammy Award winners and Academy Award nominees John Kander & Fred Ebb (Chicago, Cabaret), written by Tony Award nominee David Thompson (The Scottsboro Boys, Steel Pier), co-written by Sharon Washington (Audible’s Feeding The Dragon) and featuring additional lyrics by Pulitzer, Tony, Emmy & Grammy Award winner and Academy Award nominee Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton, In The Heights), New York, New York will be directed and choreographed by five-time Tony Award winner Susan Stroman (The Producers, The Scottsboro Boys).

This new musical is inspired by the Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Motion Picture New York, New York written by Earl M. Rauch.

It is 1946, the war is over, and a resurgent New York is beginning to rebuild. As steel beams swing overhead, a collection of artists has dreams as big and diverse as the city itself.

Among them is Francine Evans, a young singer just off the bus from Philly, who is destined for greatness. At least, until she encounters New York native Jimmy Doyle, a brilliant but disillusioned musician looking for his “major chord” in life: music, money, love. The odds of both achieving all three are slim. But if they can make it there, they can make it anywhere.

New York, New Yorkis a spectacular show for a singular city. With a unique blend of dazzling new songs and big band classics (“New York, New York,” “But The World Goes ‘Round”), this jubilant new musical is destined to become the talk of the town.

Be a part of it.

Additional cast and creative team members will be announced at a later date.

For more information visit www.NewYorkNewYorkBroadway.com.

Related Items
Broadway

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Broadway

Remembering Broadway: Leading Women…The Comedic Genius of Barbara Harris

Suzanna BowlingJanuary 13, 2023
Read More

Theatre News: Here Lies Love, The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window, Disney’s Hercules, Casting Aspersions: The Backstage Tales of a Casting Director and Theatre Producers of Color

Suzanna BowlingJanuary 13, 2023
Read More

Remembering Broadway: Leading Women…Oooooh Those Legs The Incredible Gwen Verdon

Suzanna BowlingJanuary 12, 2023
Read More

Remembering Broadway: Leading Women…The Woman With A Big Voice Ethel Merman

Suzanna BowlingJanuary 11, 2023
Read More

Remembering Broadway: Leading Women…She’s Gotta Fly Mary Martin

Suzanna BowlingJanuary 10, 2023
Read More

Remembering Broadway: Leading Women…Glittering and Gay Barbara Cook

Suzanna BowlingJanuary 9, 2023
Read More

Remembering Broadway: Leading Men… On A Clear Day You Can Hear The Golden Voice of John Cullum

Suzanna BowlingJanuary 8, 2023
Read More

Remembering Broadway: Leading Men…Comedy Tonight With Zero Mostel

Suzanna BowlingJanuary 7, 2023
Read More

Coming Soon New York, New York

Suzanna BowlingJanuary 7, 2023
Read More