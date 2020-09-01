Columbia Artists Management Inc Is Closing Up Shop

Photo by Paul De Hueck / Courtesy of the Leonard Bernstein Office, INC.

The classical world and their artist have been dealt a blow. In a statement that was emailed Saturday to CAMI artists the agency said it would be closing its doors on Monday, August 31st.

Columbia Artists Management represented some of the biggest names in the world of the classical music and opera, including sopranos Erin Wall, Leah Crocetto, Keri Alkema and Brenda Rae; mezzo-sopranos Jamie Barton, J’Nai Bridges, Isabel Leonard, and Emily Fons; bass-baritone Ryan McKinny; tenors Russell Thomas and Bruce Sledge; and baritones Phillip Addis and Mariusz Kwiecien, among others.

The agency, founded in December 1930, has represented many of the leading conductors of the world such as Herbert von Karajan, Leonard Bernstein, James Levine, Eugene Ormandy, Antal Dorati, Otto Klemperer, Seiji Ozawa, Valery Gergiev and Mirga Grainyt-Tyla. Their rooster of pianists included Vladimir Horowitz, Van Cliburn and Maurizio Pollini. Leontyne Price, Renata Tebaldi, Elisabeth Schwarzkopf, Ris Stevens, Marian Anderson, Richard Tucker, Jussi Bjrling, Isabel Leonard, Russell Thomas and Brenda Rae, were all clients.