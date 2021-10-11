MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Events

Columbus Day NYC Or If You Are Woke Italian Heritage Day/Indigenous People’s Day.

Like everything else according to the New York City Department of Education (DOE), Columbus Day is now called Italian Heritage Day/Indigenous People’s Day. The DOE announced “Italian Heritage Day/Indigenous People’s Day will celebrate the contributions and legacies of Italian Americans and recognize that Native people are the first inhabitants of the land that became our country. By including these holidays on our calendar, we are honoring the past, present, and future contributions of Indigenous communities and Italian Americans.”

The 77th Annual Columbus Day Parade happens Monday, October 11, 2021 on 5th Avenue. Michael Pascucci has been named Grand Marshal of 2021 Columbus Celebration and will lead In-person Columbus Day Parade. This yearly celebration is filled with colorful floats and rousing musical performances. The parade honors Italian-Americans’ contributions to New York City and draws around million spectators and 35,000 marchers. The parade travels from 44th Street to 72nd Street and marching bands will perform along its length, and there’s also a “red carpet” area between 67th and 69th Streets for stage acts—special passes are needed to get up close. For more information, visit columbuscitizensfd.org

New York City public schools are closed on Monday.

Here’s a look at what else is open and closed in observance of the holiday.

— Some banks will close.

— The post office is closed, which means no mail delivery.

— The state Department of Motor Vehicles is closed.

— The financial markets are open.

There is no trash, organics or recycling pickup.

— Non-essential federal, state and city government offices and courts are closed.

— buses and trains will operate on a weekday schedule.

Events

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

