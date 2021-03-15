Column 50 Ask Bob Blume – Info For Child Actors& Parents with Guest Agent – Ted Maier

Welcome everyone, this is “Ask Bob Blume”, a weekly visual column with summary that discuss’ issues pertinent to today’s entertainment industry and appears exclusively here on Times Square Chronicles. I’m your host and president of Step Forward Entertainment, a talent management and production company located in both New York and Los Angeles.

Our column is always also a benefit for the Actors Fund COVID-19 relief effort

Today I’m bringing back a special guest, youth agent, Ted Maier, the head of the Youth Department of Avalon Artists Group, a bi-coastal agency based in Los Angeles and New York. We’re going to talk to Ted today about what is going on in the kids division of booking talent for film and television. So now, without further ado, let’s meet Ted Maier.

Are you are doing this interview from your car, how very L.A.! Seriously, is your agency working mostly from home like so many other agents, managers and casting directors?

Ted Maier: Yes, we are still working from home. We have an assistant go in every day to get the mail because there are still a lot of checks coming in and accounting needs to be done. Other than that, everyone is working from home until we get the green light to go to the office.

Bob Blume: Let’s discuss the current situation in the youth markets in LA and New York, as you oversee those areas for Avalon.

Ted Maier: Happy to inform people on what’s going on. Obviously with the Covid situation, things have changed a lot in the past year, which has been both good and bad for actors of all ages in all areas! For those who live in the New York and Los Angeles areas, they are submitting auditions by video or live zoom and/or eco cast and should they need to be seen live, it is possible.

The good news for those who don’t live in those two major markets, is that all auditions are self-taped and all the callbacks are zoom or eco cast LIVE, so you don’t physically have to be in New York and Los Angeles areas. That opens up opportunities for everyone across the country.

The bad news is, because there’s been such a up and down spike of cases of Covid recently over the holidays, a lot of the casting directors don’t want to cast talent that aren’t currently in Los Angeles or New York.

For example, if you live in Oklahoma, do a video audition and are called back via zoom or eco cast live, they can book you. However, if it’s an episodic TV show and it shoots next week, they don’t want talent flying in, because of the possibility of bringing the coronavirus, whether from their town or while traveling in the air to Los Angeles or New York, to their set and vice versa. They don’t want to feel responsible for talent flying into New York or Los Angeles to shoot something and somehow catch it and then take it back to Oklahoma or somewhere, where there isn’t a problem with Corona virus and age.

You know it’s been great getting people auditions, but casting won’t book talent unless they are currently in in town. This eliminates the possibility of spreading corona virus by traveling now.

For those in the surrounding areas, I personally leave it up to my client as I would say half my roster is not in LA or NY. if they live close enough to LA, in places such as Las Vegas, Fresno, San Diego or Phoenix, they could still be isolated in their home, get in the car drive in isolation all the way to LA, so it’s just like living in Los Angeles, So I leave it up to them so you know it’s kind of in a good and bad situation with the with the lock down.

Bob Blume: Similar situation in New York, as I have clients in the tri-state area of New Jersey, Connecticut and New York plus Pennsylvania, as you do, and they can travel in by car safely as a NY local who doesn’t travel because there are no quarantine restrictions between those states. All are considered NY local area

Ted Maier: On the commercial side, things are different and in addition to video and live zoom and eco cast auditions, there are many in-person auditions. Commercials are different as there may only be a few lines but improv is very important and they have to see how actors interact and play off each other while in a room.

There are some people afraid of going in live because they haven’t had the vaccine, or they might have health issues. They have the option not to go in person and be able to still do zoom call backs if they don’t want to go in person, so that’s the gist of what’s been going on audition wise in both New York and LA.

Bob Blume: I would be remiss if I didn’t ask you for a quick piece of advice for those kids, who are actors and don’t live in any of these major markets on either coast, and need to get a Rep. What would you recommend they do right now?

Ted Maier: Well, to be honest, I’ve found a lot of my talent though showcases. You and I, have traveled to Houston, Dallas, Atlanta, Orlando, Washington DC Indianapolis, etc. to do these showcases. The beauty of these showcases during the pandemic, is that most of them have been done through zoom. I’ve done a lot of these and seen kids from all over the country. They get a chance to get themselves in front of agents or managers without ever leaving their house.

We both have found some great talent through these showcases and signed them. So, whether you live in Florida, Ohio, South Dakota or anywhere in the USA, try to find these showcases to exhibit your talents in front of agents and managers like us. If you reside in Canada, Mexico or outside of the US, you have to have a visa or a green card to work here and that’s kind of difficult right now with the pandemic.

Bob Blume: Thank you so much Ted for taking time out of your busy schedule. If you have any questions for Ted or me, email us at askbobblume@gmail.com.

Ted Maier: Take care and goodbye to everyone.

Bob Blume: Thank you for tuning in and viewing our column.

