Column #63 – Ask Bob Blume – Acting Career Tips For Beginners & the Professionals Prep for Summer 2021

Welcome everyone, this is “Ask Bob Blume”, a weekly visual column with summary that discuss’ issues pertinent to today’s entertainment industry and appears exclusively here on Times Square Chronicles.

I’m your host and president of Step Forward Entertainment, a talent management and production company located in both New York and Los Angeles.

Our column is always also a benefit for the Actors Fund COVID-19 relief effort, and I’m asking you to go to the link below (www.actorsfund.org/stepforward) and, if in position to do so, please donate.

Now today’s column #63 – Acting Tips for Beginners and the Professionals Prep for Summer 2021 is a 2-part column. In part 1, I will give you a short thumbnail primer for those of you who are newbies and want to get into the acting business. I’ll speak about the basics that you need.

Part 2 will be for the professional actor, whether you have a representative or not, and I will give you tips to prepare to tackle the summer of 2021.

Now to begin. For beginner actors, you need to prepare:

The basics of acting, which can entail researching online, taking beginner acting classes, reading books on the subject, taking beginner online introduction to acting, etc. This also includes deciding on what of actor you feel you can be, whether it be comedic, dramatic, commercial, voiceover, etc.

To acquire proper materials, and that means you need to have professional materials which include headshots; a professional resume; a professional video/film reel.

Audition techniques. Before you can try to audition, you need to learn the techniques to do it properly and professionally.

To submit for auditions by either using the various casting sites available to the actor or acquiring a representative to work on getting you auditions.

To find a representation. This is not easy due to the fact that there are so many actors in the business and a representative will have to believe in you and your ability to make them money. Few are willing to help develop you as an artist.

However, actors without representation do have many avenues open to them including casting sites for the actors to directly submit themselves. Also, actors can get experience working as an extra or background on the various projects in the cities where they live.

For the professional actors, I believe it will be a busy summer. Whether you have a representative or not, there is preparation that is needed.

Review all your materials and make sure all are “up to snuff.”

Headshots

Resume updated

Reels

EPK (electronic press kit) if you have one, is current

You are paid up and on all the casting sites necessary

Actors without representation can look up how to pitch yourself to agents and managers and present your materials to see if you can get a meeting. Note that an actor with few credits or non-union should pitch more boutique companies that may take them on and not waste their time on the big companies that will demand a much stronger resume. Stay in the zone where you have a chance of success.

Those of you who have representation, once you have performed the above, should contact your rep to ask them if they are happy with your materials or what else do they need if anything.

Tip – if your pictures did not get you many, or any, auditions last year – why do you think this year will be different? Change them up!

And one final tip, as most auditions throughout the industry are on self-tape, Zoom live or Eco Cast live, make sure your tech is up to speed and quality!

Tip – If casting directors can’t properly see or hear your audition – and you don’t follow their exact directions – many immediately delete. That means that all the time, energy, money, etc. put into your audition is worthless! Be smart – read directions carefully on all auditions!

I hope that my basic tips in these two areas have helped.

You can email askbobblume@gmail.com if you have any questions or you want to let me know what you think of my column.

Meanwhile just have yourself a wonderful week and look forward to seeing you again.

Thank you! bye bye for now.

Step Forward Entertainment site is http://www.stepforwardentertainment.com/

To Donate to The Actors Fund: www.actorsfund.org/stepforward

To Send in a question: askbobblume@gmail.com

To see ALL of the prior columns: ASK BOB BLUME columns