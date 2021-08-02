Column 70 – Ask Bob Blume – Inside Look at a Current Theatre Rehearsal with Guest Melissa Rakiro

Welcome everyone, this is “Ask Bob Blume”, a weekly visual column with summary that discuss’ issues pertinent to today’s entertainment industry and appears exclusively here on Times Square Chronicles. I’m your host Bob Blume and president of Step Forward Entertainment, a talent management and production company located in both New York and Los Angeles.

Our column is always also a benefit for the Actors Fund COVID-19 relief effort, and I’m asking you to go to the link below (www.actorsfund.org/stepforward and, if in position to do so, please donate.

Today’s column is column #70 and is unique in that, with theatre coming back after an almost 1 ½ year stoppage, I thought it would be interesting to have an inside look at rehearsal for a live show now as compared to what it was pre-Covid.

With that in mind, my guest is Melissa Rakiro, currently in her first week of rehearsal for her role as Viola in the Nashville Shakespeare Festival production of Twelfth Night in Nashville, TN.

The current conversation between myself and Melissa needs to be experienced visually, thus I am not writing a written summary of the content we are discussing.

To learn more about Melissa and the production she is rehearsing, please see the links below.

I hope you enjoy the experience and I wish you a good week.

Melissa Rakiro website: https://www.melissarakiro.com/

Melissa Rakiro Press Page: https://stepforwardentertainment.com/shout-outs/f/melissa-rakiro

Nashville Shakespeare Festival: https://www.nashvilleshakes.org/shakespeare-in-the-park

Step Forward Entertainment site is http://www.stepforwardentertainment.com/

To Donate to The Actors Fund: www.actorsfund.org/stepforward

To Send in a question: askbobblume@gmail.com

To see ALL of the prior columns: ASK BOB BLUME columns