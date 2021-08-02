MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Column 70 – Ask Bob Blume – Inside Look at a Current Theatre Rehearsal with Guest Melissa Rakiro

Welcome everyone, this is “Ask Bob Blume”, a weekly visual column with summary that discuss’ issues pertinent to today’s entertainment industry and appears exclusively here on Times Square Chronicles. I’m your host Bob Blume and president of Step Forward Entertainment, a talent management and production company located in both New York and Los Angeles. 

Our column is always also a benefit for the Actors Fund COVID-19 relief effort, and I’m asking you to go to the link below (www.actorsfund.org/stepforward and,  if in position to do so, please donate.

Today’s column is column #70 and is unique in that, with theatre coming back after an almost 1 ½ year stoppage, I thought it would be interesting to have an inside look at rehearsal for a live show now as compared to what it was pre-Covid. 

With that in mind, my guest is Melissa Rakiro, currently in her first week of rehearsal for her role as Viola in the Nashville Shakespeare Festival production of Twelfth Night in Nashville, TN. 

The current conversation between myself and Melissa needs to be experienced visually, thus I am not writing a written summary of the content we are discussing.

To learn more about Melissa and the production she is rehearsing, please see the links below.

I hope you enjoy the experience and I wish you a good week.

Melissa Rakiro website: https://www.melissarakiro.com/

Melissa Rakiro Press Page: https://stepforwardentertainment.com/shout-outs/f/melissa-rakiro

Nashville Shakespeare Festival: https://www.nashvilleshakes.org/shakespeare-in-the-park

Step Forward Entertainment site is http://www.stepforwardentertainment.com/

To Donate to The Actors Fund: www.actorsfund.org/stepforward

To Send in a questionaskbobblume@gmail.com

To see ALL of the prior columns: ASK BOB BLUME columns

Ask Bob Blume is a new twice-weekly Video Column giving career advice to actors/performers of all ages, who are either current professionals or looking to enter show business. The column will offer free advice, and answer questions from viewer emails by Robert R Blume (aka Bob) a respected veteran entertainment talent manager and producer. As the President of the bi-coastal talent management and production company Step Forward Entertainment, Bob currently oversees the careers of professional actors/singers/dancers/reporters, as well as serving as an Executive Producer of the Annual DRAMA DESK AWARDS (the “Golden Globes” of theatre) from 1999 until 2018. To submit questions: AskBobBlume@gmail.com For information on Bob: StepForwardEntertainment.com / RobertRBlume.com

