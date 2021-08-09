Column 71 – Ask Bob Blume – Tips for Singers with Celebrity Vocal Coach James Lugo

Today’s column is column #71 and is special as I taped it while in attendance at the Passport to Discovery competition in Orlando, Florida.

My special guest is James Lugo, a renowned celebrity vocal coach. rock guitarist and record producer from Nashville, TN and Hollywood, who is also attending the event as a VIP Judge and music consultant.

James has an extensive resume in the music field and is best known for his involvement with the TV show American Idol, where he was a consultant on the show for 10 years while working directly on the show for 3 of those years.

I interview James live in the hotel where the competition is taking place, so please excuse the background noise. However, the interview is a lot of fun and very, very informative. For this reason, I am not writing a summary as you really must experience watching this “Live on Tape” yourself.

To learn more about James and/or to contact him for professional reasons, please see the links below.

I hope you enjoy the experience – I know I did! Wishing you a good week as we end with a laugh!

