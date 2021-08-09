MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Film

Column 71 – Ask Bob Blume – Tips for Singers with Celebrity Vocal Coach James Lugo

Today’s column is column #71 and is special as I taped it while in attendance at the Passport to Discovery competition in Orlando, Florida.

My special guest is James Lugo, a renowned celebrity vocal coach. rock guitarist and record producer from Nashville, TN and Hollywood, who is also attending the event as a VIP Judge and music consultant.

James Lugo

James has an extensive resume in the music field and is best known for his involvement with the TV show American Idol, where he was a consultant on the show for 10 years while working directly on the show for 3 of those years.

James Lugo

I interview James live in the hotel where the competition is taking place, so please excuse the background noise.  However, the interview is a lot of fun and very, very informative.  For this reason, I am not writing a summary as you really must experience watching this “Live on Tape” yourself.

To learn more about James and/or to contact him for professional reasons, please see the links below.

I hope you enjoy the experience – I know I did! Wishing you a good week as we end with a laugh! 

James Lugo websitehttps://www.jameslugomusic.com

James Lugo – TV Appearances Sizzle Reel:  https://youtu.be/2eBXI4lBZHY 

Step Forward Entertainment site is http://www.stepforwardentertainment.com/

To Donate to The Actors Fund: www.actorsfund.org/stepforward

To Send in a questionaskbobblume@gmail.com

To see ALL of the prior columns: ASK BOB BLUME columns

Film

Ask Bob Blume is a new twice-weekly Video Column giving career advice to actors/performers of all ages, who are either current professionals or looking to enter show business.

