Column 72 – Ask Bob Blume – Current Audition Tips for Actors

In today’s column #72, I want to discuss audition tips for today’s auditions which are mostly video self-tapes and/or live eco cast or zoom via your computer. Many actors, even veteran actors, still need to understand what is needed and adjust to the new world of auditioning electronically.

Now I want to summarize the tips that I am discussing in more detail in the video:

Read all instructions from casting carefully. If you don’t, they will not trust you and delete or ignore your audition.

Be prepared to be ‘off-book” (sides are memorized) and if it is a lot of copy, you can have the sides off camera on a table or your lap, where you can glance while staying in character if necessary.

Most video audition scenes are to be filmed horizontal (widescreen) but if allowed in the instructions from casting, an actor can vertically shoot a full-body slate. Rule of thumb is to do what casting asks.

Some shows, such as FBI, want one video file with slate and all takes. When editing together a vertical slate with horizontal scene(s), check it afterwards prior to sending, to make sure the vertical slate did not alter the following connected horizontal scene into an altered fuzzy or sideways video.

Always check your sound quality and the visual quality (lighting) before submitting to casting or your rep.

Whether you are a veteran actor or a beginner – it is smart to use a coach for TV Series Regular, Guest Star or recurring roles. The same for a feature film lead.

Dress for the role you are auditioning for – not in costume but be appropriate. Hair and make-up should also be a fit for character you are portraying.

Many auditions and callbacks are LIVE via Zoom or eco cast LIVE. You need to download Zoom on your computer for those that use it and download Foxfire for eco cast Live.

I hope these tips help you to have stronger auditions and to book. Have a good week. Thanks for watching and reading…so long!

