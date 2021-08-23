MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Column 73 – Ask Bob Blume – Headshot Tips from An LA Photographer – Andy Rooney

Welcome everyone, this is “Ask Bob Blume”, a weekly visual column with summary that discuss’ issues pertinent to today’s entertainment industry and appears exclusively here on Times Square Chronicles. I’m your host Bob Blume and president of Step Forward Entertainment, a talent management and production company located in both New York and Los Angeles. 

Our column is always also a benefit for the Actors Fund COVID-19 relief effort, and I’m asking you to go to the link below (www.actorsfund.org/stepforward and,  if in position to do so, please donate.

Today’s column is column #73 Headshot Tips from An LA Photographer named Andy Rooney.

Andy Rooney

In my opinion, Andy is one of the best head shot photographers on the West Coast and has regaled me with his photographic philosophy on taking proper theatrical and lifestyle shots many times.  Thus, I thought it would be good for all of you to meet this fun but serious photographer and hear what he has to say.

As it is important to watch and listen to Andy on video, I will not be summarizing my column in writing.

I hope you enjoy and please listen to what Andy has to say.

Wishing you all a good week! 

Andy Rooney websitewww.exactdigital.com

Step Forward Entertainment site is http://www.stepforwardentertainment.com/

To Donate to The Actors Fund: www.actorsfund.org/stepforward

To Send in a questionaskbobblume@gmail.com

To see ALL of the prior columns: ASK BOB BLUME columns

