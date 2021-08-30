Column 74 – Ask Bob Blume – Learning Show Biz Terminology

Welcome everyone, this is “Ask Bob Blume”, a weekly visual column with summary that discuss’ issues pertinent to today’s entertainment industry and appears exclusively here on Times Square Chronicles. I’m your host Bob Blume and president of Step Forward Entertainment, a talent management and production company located in both New York and Los Angeles.

In today’s column #74, I want to discuss and define some terms that are unique to the business of show that all performers need to know. These phrases, words, slang expressions, etc. are known as “show business terminology” and some will be discussed in this column.

Sides – Those parts of the script that you must learn to audition for film, television, theatre.

Copy – The script to learn for a commercial.

Director – He is the boss on the set of any entertainment vehicle.

Action – The term that tells the actors to begin the scene.

Background Action – Used when the background actors start in a scene, usually prior to the action beginning for the main actors.

Session Fee – What the actor is paid for the day’s work.

Residuals – Payments to actors after they have completed filming based on contractual rights per showing.

SAG-AFTRA – The actors union that covers film, television, radio, commercials, industrials, etc.

AEA – The union for live stage actors.

IATSE – The union for stagehands, stage technicians, behind the scenes personnel.

Call Sheet – What all actors and crew receive to describe the shooting schedule and personnel involved for that that day.

Costume Fitting – Actor called in to wardrobe to be measured for costumes.

Fitting Fee – The fee for an actor going in for a fitting that day. Subject to regulations depending on the production and if it is Union or non-Union.

Craft Services – Food and beverage available to actors and crew on the set of the production.

Pinned or Sending to Producers or On Hold – When casting will recommend the actor to producers for the role they auditioned. They need the actor via rep or personally to not schedule anything on the dates they would be needed if booking the role and must confirm that pending either being hired or released.

Honey Wagon – The bathroom / dressing room whether in a building or in a trailer on location that is dedicated to the actor working on the production.

There are many more and I will go into those via another column at a future date. Meanwhile, learn as much terminology as possible, so you will not be “a rookie” on set!

