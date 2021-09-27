Column 78 – Ask Bob Blume -Discussion of Vaccination Policy, IATSE Strike, etc with Youth Agent, Ted Maier of Avalon Artists Group

Welcome everyone, this is “Ask Bob Blume”, a weekly visual column with summary that discuss’ issues pertinent to today’s entertainment industry and appears exclusively here on Times Square Chronicles. I’m your host Bob Blume and president of Step Forward Entertainment, a talent management and production company located in both New York and Los Angeles.

Our column is always also a benefit for the Actors Fund COVID-19 relief effort, and I’m asking you to go to the link below (www.actorsfund.org/stepforward and, if in position to do so, please donate.

Ted Maier

Today’s column is column #78 Discussion of Vaccination Policy, IATSE Strike, etc. with Youth Agent, Ted Maier of Avalon Artists Group.

I want to hear Ted’s thoughts on the vaccination policy for child actors on set; how the looming IATSE strike would affect production; and I want him to reiterate his thoughts detailed in a prior column, on how prospective child actors not in the main LA/NY markets can acquire an agent.

I really want you to view the visual column as Ted goes into great detail on these subjects.

Some bullet points discussed:

Zone A production vaccination policy states any actor over 12 years old must be fully vaccinated

Other Zones (locations) may have a different policy

IATSE strike could shut down most if not all film/tv production

Best way for prospective actors to get representation is via one of the various showcases that are either in person/online

He just participated in an online showcase and saw 100 actors and has interest in a few

