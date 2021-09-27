MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Column 78 – Ask Bob Blume -Discussion of Vaccination Policy, IATSE Strike, etc with Youth Agent, Ted Maier of Avalon Artists Group

Welcome everyone, this is “Ask Bob Blume”, a weekly visual column with summary that discuss’ issues pertinent to today’s entertainment industry and appears exclusively here on Times Square Chronicles. I’m your host Bob Blume and president of Step Forward Entertainment, a talent management and production company located in both New York and Los Angeles. 

Our column is always also a benefit for the Actors Fund COVID-19 relief effort, and I’m asking you to go to the link below (www.actorsfund.org/stepforward and,  if in position to do so, please donate.

Ted Maier

Today’s column is column #78 Discussion of Vaccination Policy, IATSE Strike, etc. with Youth Agent, Ted Maier of Avalon Artists Group.  

I want to hear Ted’s thoughts on the vaccination policy for child actors on set; how the looming IATSE strike would affect production; and I want him to reiterate his thoughts detailed in a prior column, on how prospective child actors not in the main LA/NY markets can acquire an agent.

I really want you to view the visual column as Ted goes into great detail on these subjects. 

Some bullet points discussed:

  • Zone A production vaccination policy states any actor over 12 years old must be fully vaccinated
  • Other Zones (locations) may have a different policy
  • IATSE strike could shut down most if not all film/tv production
  • Best way for prospective actors to get representation is via one of the various showcases that are either in person/online
  • He just participated in an online showcase and saw 100 actors and has interest in a few

Thank you for watching and have a wonderful week! Goodbye from both of us.

Ted Maier/Avalon Artists Group websitehttps://avalonartists.com

Step Forward Entertainment site is http://www.stepforwardentertainment.com/

To Donate to The Actors Fund: www.actorsfund.org/stepforward

To Send in a questionaskbobblume@gmail.com

To see ALL of the prior columns: ASK BOB BLUME columns

Ask Bob Blume is a new twice-weekly Video Column giving career advice to actors/performers of all ages, who are either current professionals or looking to enter show business. The column will offer free advice, and answer questions from viewer emails by Robert R Blume (aka Bob) a respected veteran entertainment talent manager and producer. As the President of the bi-coastal talent management and production company Step Forward Entertainment, Bob currently oversees the careers of professional actors/singers/dancers/reporters, as well as serving as an Executive Producer of the Annual DRAMA DESK AWARDS (the “Golden Globes” of theatre) from 1999 until 2018. To submit questions: AskBobBlume@gmail.com For information on Bob: StepForwardEntertainment.com / RobertRBlume.com

