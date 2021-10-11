Column 80 – Ask Bob Blume – Survival Jobs for Performers

Welcome everyone, this is “Ask Bob Blume”, a weekly visual column with summary that discuss’ issues pertinent to today’s entertainment industry and appears exclusively here on Times Square Chronicles. I’m your host Bob Blume and president of Step Forward Entertainment, a talent management and production company located in both New York and Los Angeles.

Our column is always also a benefit for the Actors Fund COVID-19 relief effort, and I’m asking you to go to the link below (www.actorsfund.org/stepforward and, if in position to do so, please donate.

In today’s column #80, I will discuss the possible survival jobs that performers can do while following their dreams and working on their performing career in either New York or Los Angeles.

Performers have a balancing act far different than most. They must make a living in two of most expensive cities in the United States, yet have the flexibility to attend classes, auditions and take time off to perform should they be booked in film, tv, commercials or theatre. This is not easy and it takes perseverance and cleverness to survive and get to the place where their performing career can be their sole support.

In this column, I will identify and discuss the top survival jobs for performers including:

Waiting on tables, bartending, or hosting in restaurants, bars, and cafes

Babysitting

Working retail

Legal transcription overnight

Singing telegrams

Extra, background and stand-in jobs on films, TV and commercials

