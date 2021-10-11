MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Column 80 – Ask Bob Blume – Survival Jobs for Performers

Welcome everyone, this is “Ask Bob Blume”, a weekly visual column with summary that discuss’ issues pertinent to today’s entertainment industry and appears exclusively here on Times Square Chronicles. I’m your host Bob Blume and president of Step Forward Entertainment, a talent management and production company located in both New York and Los Angeles. 

Our column is always also a benefit for the Actors Fund COVID-19 relief effort, and I’m asking you to go to the link below (www.actorsfund.org/stepforward and,  if in position to do so, please donate.

In today’s column #80, I will discuss the possible survival jobs that performers can do while following their dreams and working on their performing career in either New York or Los Angeles. 

Performers have a balancing act far different than most. They must make a living in two of most expensive cities in the United States, yet have the flexibility to attend classes, auditions and take time off to perform should they be booked in film, tv, commercials or theatre. This is not easy and it takes perseverance and cleverness to survive and get to the place where their performing career can be their sole support. 

In this column, I will identify and discuss the top survival jobs for performers including:

  • Waiting on tables, bartending, or hosting in restaurants, bars, and cafes
  • Babysitting
  • Working retail
  • Legal transcription overnight
  • Singing telegrams
  • Extra, background and stand-in jobs on films, TV and commercials

As always, I thank you for being a viewer of this column and hope it helps you in some way.  

See you next week.

Bye for now.

Backstage article to look at after viewing the column

Step Forward Entertainment site is http://www.stepforwardentertainment.com/

To Donate to The Actors Fund: www.actorsfund.org/stepforward

To Send in a questionaskbobblume@gmail.com

To see ALL the prior columns: ASK BOB BLUME columns

Ask Bob Blume is a new twice-weekly Video Column giving career advice to actors/performers of all ages, who are either current professionals or looking to enter show business. The column will offer free advice, and answer questions from viewer emails by Robert R Blume (aka Bob) a respected veteran entertainment talent manager and producer. As the President of the bi-coastal talent management and production company Step Forward Entertainment, Bob currently oversees the careers of professional actors/singers/dancers/reporters, as well as serving as an Executive Producer of the Annual DRAMA DESK AWARDS (the “Golden Globes” of theatre) from 1999 until 2018. To submit questions: AskBobBlume@gmail.com For information on Bob: StepForwardEntertainment.com / RobertRBlume.com

