Column 81 – Ask Bob Blume – Becoming An Actor’s Actor

Welcome everyone, this is “Ask Bob Blume”, a weekly visual column with summary that discuss’ issues pertinent to today’s entertainment industry and appears exclusively here on Times Square Chronicles. I’m your host Bob Blume and president of Step Forward Entertainment, a talent management and production company located in both New York and Los Angeles.

Our column is always also a benefit for the Actors Fund COVID-19 relief effort, and I’m asking you to go to the link below (www.actorsfund.org/stepforward and, if in position to do so, please donate.

In today’s column #81, I am motivated to discuss how one becomes “an actor’s actor” that can embrace all characters regardless of who or what they are and make them totally believable to an audience.

What motivated me to discuss this topic was being witness to an ensemble of 3 brilliant actors playing a multitude of roles which include many generations of the same family – the Lehman family – in the hit Broadway show, The Lehman Trilogy!

In my many, many years of attending theatre as a Tony and Drama Desk voter, this play is one of the best, as it is complete with brilliant performances, fantasic writing, and superb design and technical elements.

I will be speaking about the actor performances in greater detail in this column and giving some of my advice to motivate creative, talented actors of all ages and experience to question what they are doing to be at the top of their game. The actors of The Lehman Trilogy certainly set the bar extremely high!

This is a column that you need to view, so I will not be doing a further summary.

Enjoy and have a great week!

The Lehman Trilogy website is: https://thelehmantrilogy.com

