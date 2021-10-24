Column 82 – Ask Bob Blume – Part 1 of 2 – Being Asian in Today’s Entertainment Business with Guests Lynna Yee & Mike Pu

Welcome everyone, this is “Ask Bob Blume”, a weekly visual column with summary that discuss’ issues pertinent to today’s entertainment industry and appears exclusively here on Times Square Chronicles. I’m your host Bob Blume and president of Step Forward Entertainment, a talent management and production company located in both New York and Los Angeles.

Our column is always also a benefit for the Actors Fund COVID-19 relief effort, and I’m asking you to go to the link below (www.actorsfund.org/stepforward and, if in position to do so, please donate.

Lynna Yee

In today’s column #82, this is the first of a 2-part column to run on consecutive days featuring guest actors, Lynna Yee and Mike Pu, who will discuss what it is like to be an Asian actor in today’s entertainment environment.

Mike Pu© 2020 www.mattsimpkinsphotography.com

Both happen to be Step Forward Entertainment clients, with Lynna Yee being on the West Coast roster overseen by Jacque Pedersen-Schrimscher and Mike Pu being on the East Coast overseen by me.

This is a column that our guests must be seen and heard, thus there will be no detailed summary. However, among the topics discussed are the opportunities now available to Asian actors and their individual advice for young actors, Asian and otherwise.

Please enjoy meeting them in Part 1 of these two consecutive columns. You will enjoy the insight they provide.

Have a wonderful week!

Lynna Yee website: www.LynnaYee.com

Instagram: @LynnaYee

Imdb: https://www.imdb.com/name/nm1557759/

Mike Pu Imdb: http://imdb.me/mikepu

EPK: https://stepforwardentertainment.com/shout-outs/f/mike-pu

Step Forward Entertainment site is http://www.stepforwardentertainment.com/

To Donate to The Actors Fund: www.actorsfund.org/stepforward

To Send in a question: askbobblume@gmail.com

To see ALL of the prior columns: ASK BOB BLUME columns