MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Uncategorized

Column 82 – Ask Bob Blume – Part 1 of 2 – Being Asian in Today’s Entertainment Business with Guests Lynna Yee & Mike Pu

Column 82 – Ask Bob Blume – Part 1 of 2 – Being Asian in Today’s Entertainment Business with Guests Lynna Yee & Mike Pu

Welcome everyone, this is “Ask Bob Blume”, a weekly visual column with summary that discuss’ issues pertinent to today’s entertainment industry and appears exclusively here on Times Square Chronicles. I’m your host Bob Blume and president of Step Forward Entertainment, a talent management and production company located in both New York and Los Angeles. 

Our column is always also a benefit for the Actors Fund COVID-19 relief effort, and I’m asking you to go to the link below (www.actorsfund.org/stepforward and,  if in position to do so, please donate.

Lynna Yee

In today’s column #82, this is the first of a 2-part column to run on consecutive days featuring guest actors, Lynna Yee and Mike Pu, who will discuss what it is like to be an Asian actor in today’s entertainment environment.   

Mike Pu© 2020 www.mattsimpkinsphotography.com

Both happen to be Step Forward Entertainment clients, with Lynna Yee being on the West Coast roster overseen by Jacque Pedersen-Schrimscher and Mike Pu being on the East Coast overseen by me.  

This is a column that our guests must be seen and heard, thus there will be no detailed summary. However, among the topics discussed are the opportunities now available to Asian actors and their individual advice for young actors, Asian and otherwise. 

Please enjoy meeting them in Part 1 of these two consecutive columns.  You will enjoy the insight they provide. 

Have a wonderful week!

Lynna Yee websitewww.LynnaYee.com

Instagram: @LynnaYee

Imdb: https://www.imdb.com/name/nm1557759/

Mike Pu Imdb: http://imdb.me/mikepu

                EPK: https://stepforwardentertainment.com/shout-outs/f/mike-pu

Step Forward Entertainment site is http://www.stepforwardentertainment.com/

To Donate to The Actors Fund: www.actorsfund.org/stepforward

To Send in a questionaskbobblume@gmail.com

To see ALL of the prior columns: ASK BOB BLUME columns

Related Items
Uncategorized

Ask Bob Blume is a new twice-weekly Video Column giving career advice to actors/performers of all ages, who are either current professionals or looking to enter show business. The column will offer free advice, and answer questions from viewer emails by Robert R Blume (aka Bob) a respected veteran entertainment talent manager and producer. As the President of the bi-coastal talent management and production company Step Forward Entertainment, Bob currently oversees the careers of professional actors/singers/dancers/reporters, as well as serving as an Executive Producer of the Annual DRAMA DESK AWARDS (the “Golden Globes” of theatre) from 1999 until 2018. To submit questions: AskBobBlume@gmail.com For information on Bob: StepForwardEntertainment.com / RobertRBlume.com

Related Items

More in Uncategorized

Five Sex Offenders Including Two Violent Pedophiles Were Placed in a Homeless Shelter a Block From an Elementary School

Suzanna BowlingOctober 24, 2021
Read More

How to stop shopping compulsively

WriterOctober 22, 2021
Read More

Princess Diana Is Coming To NYC

Suzanna BowlingOctober 21, 2021
Read More

9th Annual Event Planner Expo Launches with Night at SPIN

ElizaBeth TaylorOctober 14, 2021
Read More

NYCWFF Returns

ElizaBeth TaylorOctober 14, 2021
Read More

Spend Halloween at Theater for the New City’s Village Halloween Costume Ball

Suzanna BowlingOctober 14, 2021
Read More

New Jersey Nurse Dies After Being Mugged In Times Square

Suzanna BowlingOctober 10, 2021
Read More

Fanmire is Creator Jamel Anderson’s Dream of A Fan Engagement Experience

Brad BalfourOctober 4, 2021
Read More

Floating On Air With Zero_G

Craig J HorsleySeptember 30, 2021
Read More