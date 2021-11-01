Column 84 – Ask Bob Blume – Importance of Career Strategy

Welcome everyone, this is “Ask Bob Blume”, a weekly visual column with summary that discuss’ issues pertinent to today’s entertainment industry and appears exclusively here on Times Square Chronicles. I’m your host Bob Blume and president of Step Forward Entertainment, a talent management and production company located in both New York and Los Angeles.

In today’s column #84, I will discuss the importance of career strategy, which is something that I discuss every day. This is not just for actors but any person in the creative arts. You must have a strategy and a plan.

Throughout the column I bring up items, such as how a plan needs to be changed whenever parameters change which affect the plan. One must adapt to situations and a new strategy put in place at that time.

Most young people who arrive in NY or LA do not really have a plan or strategy when they get there. They assume something will just happen. They are wrong as they needed a plan in place prior to the move, which should have included enough money to survive, a place to live and prospects for opportunity.

For those who do not have a mentor, manager or agent, a simple plan needs to be devised which will allow them to do the following:

Secure a place to live near where the action is meaning work, classes, auditions, etc.

Obtain survival job(s) which will them to pay the necessary bills, yet give them the freedom to take classes, go to auditions and ultimately take jobs within the entertainment industry.

Make connections to expand their network to get them more opportunities within the industry.

Locate showcases where their work can be seen by agents, managers, CDs, producers, and other industry professionals that can be helpful.

For those who do have management, I recommend outlining a long-range career strategy complete with plans at various stages which are able to adapt to career path of the individual.

Remember, strategy is needed not only to get there but to stay there when and if you do! Sometimes it is more difficult to stay at the top than it was to get there.

