Column 85 – Ask Bob Blume – My Observations on Attending the Theatre of Today!

Welcome everyone, this is “Ask Bob Blume”, a weekly visual column with summary that discuss’ issues pertinent to today’s entertainment industry and appears exclusively here on Times Square Chronicles. I’m your host Bob Blume and president of Step Forward Entertainment, a talent management and production company located in both New York and Los Angeles.

Our column is always also a benefit for the Actors Fund COVID-19 relief effort, and I’m asking you to go to the link below (www.actorsfund.org/stepforward and, if in position to do so, please donate.

In today’s column #85, I will discuss my observations on what I experienced while attending shows since the theatre reopened!

I am recording the column with my phone while at Starbucks on West 43rd Street and 10thAvenue in NYC between matinee and evening performances I am attending. For the record, I was at Morning Sun at City Center in the afternoon and Trevor at Stage 42 in the evening.

As I have now attended several shows since the return of theatre (The Lehman Trilogy, SIX, Tammany Hall, Trevor and Morning Sun), I thought I would give you my insight into the overall experience and observations

I must first say that I enjoyed watching all the shows, as it really is exciting to be able to attend live theatre after the long layoff.

However, the experience is vastly different than it was when I last attended the theatre, a performance of West Side Story at the Broadway Theatre on March 7th, 2020.

Differences include the new rules for theatre attendees in New York as they must:

-show a vaccination card and photo ID prior to entrance.

-wear a mask upon entrance into the theatre until the time they leave

And

-ushers are constantly reminding patrons to wear the mask over nose and mouth

-there are more shows without an intermission

-patrons are encouraged to leave the theater more quickly when the show is completed

In addition, with the masks, it is difficult to recognize, mingle and converse with colleagues and friends as we did prior when attending the same show.

Also, in the shows I noticed that nobody shakes hands or hugs but instead they nod, give fist pumps, etc. The warmth and humanity now is missing somewhat. I hope it returns.

On the very positive side, I did see mostly full houses of excited theatregoers. A good number of young people at SIX, Tammany Hall and Trevor. And the worries that the older generation, which makes up a major portion of the NYC theatre audience, would be fearful of returning, look to be unfounded. I saw many older people with walkers, canes, etc. all attending all the shows I attended. A very good sign for the theatre in general.

I hope you enjoyed my column today and I recommend that all actors try to see live theatre for understanding of their craft!

Please have a wonderful week!

Bye for now!

