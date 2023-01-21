Come and Ring in Lunar New Year at Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park!

The celebration for the Year of the Rabbit will take place on Sunday, February 5th. Guests of all ages are invited to make a wish for the new year at the wishing tree station, open from 10am – 1:00pm. Families can also participate in Lunar New Year crafts, join a ribbon dancing class, and watch a Lion Dance and other traditional musical performances by the New York Chinese Cultural Center.

10:00am – 1:00pm Wishing Tree Activity on NW corner of Rink

10:30am – 11:00am Lunar New Year Crafts in Overlook

11:00am – 11:15am Lion Dance performed by NYCCC

11:15am – 11:25am photo Op with Lion in Overlook

11:30am – 12:00pm Traditional Dance / Music Performances by NYCCC in Overlook

12:00pm – 1:00pm Ribbon Dancing Class in Overlook with Margaret Yuen

For more information about events happening through March 5, 2022 at Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park, visit WinterVillage.org.

Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park. Entrance between 40th Street and 42nd Street on 6th Avenue