Uncategorized

Come and Ring in Lunar New Year at Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park!

Come and Ring in Lunar New Year at Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park!

The celebration for the Year of the Rabbit will take place on Sunday, February 5th. Guests of all ages are invited to make a wish for the new year at the wishing tree station, open from 10am – 1:00pm. Families can also participate in Lunar New Year crafts, join a ribbon dancing class, and watch a Lion Dance and other traditional musical performances by the New York Chinese Cultural Center.

​​Graphical user interface, text Description automatically generated with medium confidence

Open from 10am – 1:00pm. F

10:00am – 1:00pm Wishing Tree Activity on NW corner of Rink

10:30am – 11:00am Lunar New Year Crafts in Overlook

11:00am – 11:15am Lion Dance performed by NYCCC

11:15am – 11:25am  photo Op with Lion in Overlook

11:30am – 12:00pm Traditional Dance / Music Performances by NYCCC in Overlook

12:00pm – 1:00pm Ribbon Dancing Class in Overlook with Margaret Yuen

For more information about events happening through March 5, 2022 at Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park, visit WinterVillage.org.

Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park. Entrance between 40th Street and 42nd Street on 6th Avenue

Related Items
Uncategorized

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Uncategorized

Metro Marché Brings Healthy, Fresh Food To Midtown

Suzanna BowlingJanuary 20, 2023
Read More

Norbert Leo Butz is Back in a New Musical

Suzanna BowlingJanuary 5, 2023
Read More

Good Riddance Day 2023

Suzanna BowlingDecember 26, 2022
Read More

7 Tips for Creating Effective Educational Videos

WriterDecember 21, 2022
Read More

A Countdown to Christmas: For The Broadway Lover Advice From Broadway Stars

Suzanna BowlingDecember 16, 2022
Read More

The Sweet Life – Manhattan Gets Southern Comfort in Style at Sweetbriar

WriterDecember 8, 2022
Read More

Join Claybourne Elder and Seth Rudetsky

Suzanna BowlingNovember 28, 2022
Read More

Theatre News: Short Takes, Chess in Concert, Estelle Parsons, Eleanor and Alice and Designing Broadway

Suzanna BowlingNovember 19, 2022
Read More

Winter Village at Bryant Park Part 1: Shopping and Ice Skates

Suzanna BowlingNovember 16, 2022
Read More