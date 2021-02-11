MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Entertainment

Comic Book Legend Jack Kirby Co-Creator Of Captain America, The Avengers, X-Men, Iron Man, Thor…And More Story Comes Alive

Comic Book Legend Jack Kirby Co-Creator Of Captain America, The Avengers, X-Men, Iron Man, Thor…And More Story Comes Alive

Six time Best Selling New York Times author Fred Van Lente and four-time New York Times Critics’ Pick playwright Crystal Skillman, in association with the Broadway Podcast Network, are pleased to announce the premiere of their four-episode mini-series audio drama King Kirby, based on their hit Off-Broadway show by the same name. A true-life story about Jack Kirby, the man who co-created the Marvel universe, King Kirby is an epic comic book story of the most famous cartoonist you never heard of. This audio drama features original music composed by award-winning Bobby Cronin (whose other works with Skillman include Mary and Max, Rain and Zoe Save the World, and Concrete Jungle.). The podcast premieres on Wednesday, February 10th exclusively from the Broadway Podcast Network and wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts. Find it at bpn.fm/KingKirby.

Heroes aren’t born, they’re made. Born in the Lower East Side slums, a veteran of the battlefields of France, Jack Kirby co-created Captain America, The Avengers, X-Men, Iron Man, Thor and many other legendary characters. But Kirby had his biggest fight after his comic books became an international sensation: He had to fight for his name, and the recognition he was denied.

From the Jewish ghetto of New York’s Lower East Side to the battlefields of France to the Senate hearings of the 1950s, King Kirby is the heartbreaking yet inspirational story about a man who pours his quintessentially Twentieth Century life into his comics, only to make the fateful mistake that sends him into obscurity while his creations become known to every person on Earth. 

The audio drama stars Steven Rattazzi (the voice of Dr. Orpheus from Cartoon Network’s The Venture Bros and Broadway’s  Indecent, Marie Antoinette at Soho Rep, Galileo at CSC, and Stunning at Lincoln Center) as Jack Kirby, Amy Lee Pearsall as his wife Roz, Joseph Mathers as his business partner Joe Simon, Timothy McCown Reynolds as Martin Goodman, and Nat Cassidy as Stan Lee.

Written by the award-winning husband-and-wife team of Skillman and Fed Van Lente (whose previous teams-ups include Webtoon’s Eat Fighter), this is a story for comics fans of the man they never knew behind their favorite superheroes, and for those who have been waiting for Jack Kirby’s story to get its due. A modern-day American Amadeus, King Kirby asks what happens when an artist doesn’t own his own legacy? Can he ever get it back? 

The series allows King Kirby to be heard by new listeners all over the world.

Related Items
Entertainment

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Entertainment

Artist Gabriela Gil Celebrates Her First New York Solo Art Exhibition “Time and Space”

Suzanna BowlingFebruary 11, 2021
Read More
Lucille Lortel Awards

The 36th Annual Lucille Lortel Awards Need You!

Suzanna BowlingFebruary 11, 2021
Read More

Brenda Braxton, Robert Cuccioli, Tonya Pinkins and More TRUSpeak … Hear Our Voices!

Suzanna BowlingFebruary 11, 2021
Read More

What to Watch in The New Year: February 11

Suzanna BowlingFebruary 11, 2021
Read More

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGFebruary 10, 2021
Read More

Seeking Submissions for “You Will Be Found” Winner Gets a $10,000 College Scholarship and More

Suzanna BowlingFebruary 10, 2021
Read More

Theatre and Cabaret News: 36th Bistro Awards, Live In-Store Pop-Up Performances, Origin 1st Irish Theatre Festival, 24 Hour Plays Bennington, Open ‘Tho Shut and Abingdon

Suzanna BowlingFebruary 10, 2021
Read More

What to Watch in The New Year: February 10

Suzanna BowlingFebruary 10, 2021
Read More

Top 6 Arabic Movies You Don’t Want To Miss!

WriterFebruary 9, 2021
Read More