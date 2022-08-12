Coming to Broadway This Fall

Broadway is starting a little late this year with openings. The first week of October has a show opening almost every night. Already we have The Kite Runner and Into The Woods. First up is a show we are truly looking forward to.

September

10/2: Leopoldstadt: Set over several decades in Vienna, Austria, and following the lives of a singular extended family, the play explores the human condition and its resilience in the face of traumatic history before and after World War II. Their first preview begins September 14th at the Longacre Theatre. Written by Tom Stoppard, directed by Patrick Marber, starring David Krumholtz, Caissie Levy, Seth Numrich, Anthony Rosenthal and Brandon Uranowitz.

10/3: Cost Of Living follows Eddie, an unemployed truck driver, reunites with his ex-wife Ani after she suffers a devastating accident. John, a brilliant and witty doctoral student, hires over-worked Jess, a caregiver. As their lives intersect, Martyna Majok’s play delves into the chasm between abundance and need and explores the space where bodies — abled and disabled — meet each other. It starts previews September 13 at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre, It is written by Martyna Majokm, directed by the wonderful Jo Bonney and stars Gregg Mozgala, Katy Sullivan, Kara Young and David Zayas.

10/6: 1776 an all female version of the retelling of the American Revolutionary War will be produced in partnership between the Roundabout Theatre Company and the American Repertory Theater at Harvard University. Directors Jeffrey L. Page and Diane Paulus start previews September 16th at the American Airlines Theatre. Crystal Lucas-Perry, Carolee Carmello, Elizabeth A. Davis, Patrena Murray will star. This will not be the show your parents saw.

10/9: Death of a Salesman This is the first of several revivals.Olivier Award nominee Wendell Pierce and 2022 Tony nominee Sharon D Clarke reprise their roles as Willy and Linda Loman in a revival-told for the first time on Broadway-from the perspective of an African American family. This Arthur Miller’s classic starts previews September 19th at the Hudson Theatre.

10/13: The Piano Lesson is the fourth in Wilson’s Century Cycle, exploring the Black experience in every decade of the 20th century. Set in Pittsburgh’s Hill District in 1936, with a brother and sister embroiled in a battle over a family heirloom piano carved with the faces of their ancestors. This revival is star studded with Samuel L. Jackson, John David Washington and Danielle Brooks with director LaTanya Richardson Jackson. They start previews September 19th at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre.

10/20:Topdog/Underdog A 20th anniversary revival of Suzan-Lori Parks’ Pulitzer-winning work about two brothers playing three card monte who discover the true nature of their history. Staring Corey Hawkins and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, directed by Kenny Leon. Previews start September 27th at the John Golden Theatre.

November

11/3: Almost Famous based on the 2000 film of the same name, the musical features a score by Tony and Pulitzer winner Kitt and a book and lyrics by Cameron Crowe, who earned an Oscar for penning the original film based on his own teenage experience. The coming-of-age story tracks a 15-year-old music fan named William who lands a Rolling Stone assignment following the emerging band Stillwater on tour. Chris Wood, Anika Larsen, Solea Pfeiffer, Drew Gehling, Rob Colletti and Casey Likes star. Jeremy Herrin directs. First preview begins October 3rd at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre.

10/10: Kimberly Akimbo a bright and funny Jersey teen, has a disease which makes her look like a 72-year-old lady. Her aging disease is the least of her problems. Family secrets, borderline personalities, and possible felony charges, Kim is determined to find happiness in a world where not even time is on her side. Based on a play by David Lindsay-Abaire with music by Jeanine Tesori. Kimberley is brilliantly played by Victoria Clark, who is supported by Justin Cooley, Steven Boyer, Alli Mauzey and Bonnie Milligan. Previews start October 12th at the Booth Theatre.

10/17: & Juliet is created by the Emmy®-winning writer from “Schitt’s Creek,” and flips the script on the greatest love story ever told. & Juliet asks: what would happen next if Juliet didn’t end it all over Romeo? This musical stars Lorna Courtney, Melanie La Barrie, Paulo Szot, Betsy Wolfe, Stark Sands, Justin David Sullivan, Ben Jackson Walker and Philippe Arroyo. Previews start October 28th at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre.

10/20: KPOP Korean Pop is highlighted in a musical concert set inside the world of a KPOP record label. An Off-Broadway production played Ars Nova, Ma-Yi Theater, and the Woodshed Collective in 2017, going on to win the 2018 Lucille Lortel Award for Outstanding Musical. The show stars real KPOP artists Luna, Bo Hyung Kim, Min Young Lee and Kevin Woo. The show has music & lyrics by Helen Park and Max Vernon, with a book. by Jason Lim. Previews begin October 13th at Circle in the Square.

December

12/1: Ain’t No Mo’ writer Jordan E. Cooper stars in his own show about what would happen if the U.S. government offered Black Americans one-way plane tickets to Africa. The work played a world-premiere run at Off-Broadway’s The Public Theater in 2019. Directed by Stevie Walker-Webb. The first preview opens November 3rd at the Belasco Theatre.

12/4: A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical brings “Sweet Caroline”, “America”, and “Cracklin’ Rosie”. to theBroadhurst Theatre starting November 2nd. Michael Mayer directs.

12/8: Ohio State Murders Kenny Leon directs Audra McDonald at the James Earl Jones Theatre starting November 11th. Adrienne Kennedy asks about violence. When writer Suzanne Alexander returns to her alma mater as a guest speaker, in which she explores the violence in her works, a dark mystery unravels. Adrienne Kennedy’s Ohio State Murders is an intriguing and unusual suspense play, as well as a social pertinent look at the destructiveness of racism in our society.

12/11: Some Like It Hot a musical adaptation of the classic Billy Wilder film, which starred Tony Curtis (Christian Borle), Jack Lemmon (J. Harrison Ghee), and Marilyn Monroe ( Adrianna Hicks). A world premiere in Chicago was recently scrapped in favor of a direct-to-NYC production. Kevin Del Aguila, NaTasha Yvette Williams, Adam Heller and Mark Lotitio round out the cast in this Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman musical written by Matthew Lopez and Amber Ruffin. Directed by Casey Nicholaw. Previews begin November 1st at the

Shubert Theatre.

12/20: The Collaboration Starting November 29th at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre Paul Bettany and Jeremy Pope head to New York, 1984. Fifty-six-year-old Andy Warhol’s star is falling. Jean-Michel Basquiat is the new wonder-kid taking the art world by storm. When Basquiat agrees to collaborate with Warhol on a new exhibition, it soon becomes the talk of the city. As everyone awaits the ‘greatest exhibition in the history of modern art’, the two artists embark on a shared journey, both artistic and deeply personal, that re-draws both their worlds.

Also look for Between Riverside And Crazy Stephen Adly Guirgis’s play directed by Austin Pendleton to hit theHayes Theatre. Dancin’, which played in San Diego to rave reviews and The Devil Wears Prada, which just opened in Chicago to Luke warm reviews.