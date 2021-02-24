MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Art

Coming to the Midnight Moment….Lake

Coming to the Midnight Moment….Lake

From March 1–31, 2021 Erin Johnson and Pioneer Works present Lake at the Midnight Moment in Times Square.

Erin Johnson’s Lake gazes down at a still body of water from a birds-eye view while a group of artists peacefully float in and out of the frame or work to stay at the surface. As the swimmers glide farther away and draw closer together, they reach out in what the artist describes as “collective queer and desirous exchanges” — holding hands, drifting over and under their neighbors, making space, taking care of each other with a casual, gentle intimacy while they come together as individual parts of a whole.

The video reflects on notions of togetherness and feminist theorist Silvia Federici’s call to “reconnect what capitalism has divided: our relation with nature, with others, and our bodies.”

Johnson made this work while in residence at Skowhegan School of Painting and Sculpture. Johnson became interested in how groups of people, in this case artists, live in relation to — and support — each other. The gestures and movements in the video reflect the interpersonal and group dynamics present in this kind of collectivity: each person’s movements impact the others as they try to remain close while giving each other space, attempt to stay in the frame, and hold each other up when sinking. Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, however, this video has taken on new, additional meanings: the suspension of time, the feeling of being adrift in space, and the importance of intimacy and proximity.

Erin Johnson (b. 1985, Tucson, Arizona) received an MFA from UC Berkeley in 2013. Johnson has had solo exhibitions at the Center for Maine Contemporary Art, Rockport, Maine (2020); Iris Project, Los Angeles (2020), the Jepson Center, Telfair Museums, Savannah, Georgia (2018), Rubin Center for the Visual Arts, El Paso, Texas (2018), Power Plant Gallery, Duke University, Durham, NC (2017). Johnson attended the Skowhegan School of Painting and Sculpture in 2019 and is currently a resident artist at Pioneer Works. She will be in-residence at the Jan van Eyck Academie in the Netherlands and the Ankara Queer Art Program in Turkey later this year. She lives in Brooklyn, New York.

Pioneer Works is a cultural center dedicated to experimentation, education, and production across disciplines. Through a broad range of educational programs, performances, residencies, and exhibitions, Pioneer Works transcends disciplinary boundaries to foster a community where alternative modes of thought are activated and supported. We strive to make culture accessible to all.

Related Items
Art

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Art

Enter the World of Van Gogh

Suzanna BowlingFebruary 21, 2021
Read More

Artist Gabriela Gil Celebrates Her First New York Solo Art Exhibition “Time and Space”

Suzanna BowlingFebruary 11, 2021
Read More

On Display at MoMA

Suzanna BowlingFebruary 6, 2021
Read More

Love Letters in Times Square

Suzanna BowlingFebruary 4, 2021
Read More

A Wall of Flesh Wall In Times Square

Suzanna BowlingFebruary 4, 2021
Read More

Art on The Avenue

Suzanna BowlingJanuary 24, 2021
Read More

‘Art Bodega’ Celebrates Style Issue at Private Residence of Allen Hirsch

ElizaBeth TaylorJanuary 22, 2021
Read More

Love Letters

Suzanna BowlingJanuary 16, 2021
Read More

Museum of Arts and Design: Brian Clarke: The Art of Light

Suzanna BowlingJanuary 10, 2021
Read More