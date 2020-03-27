Companies Are Trying In Every Possible Way to Get Their Employee’s Paid

Richard Humphrey, CEO/CCO of The Ride, The Tour and The Downtown Experience with virtual reality has teamed with Alan McKeon, CEO of Alexander Babbage, a strategy and analytics firm for destinations to help raise money for their employee’s on gofundme.

Stating “Due to COVID-19 we’ve had to let go of 149 world-class performers, hosts, drivers and staff until we can get past this pandemic … Everyone who’s been on The Ride loves it – we have the highest 5-star rating of any tour attraction in New York thanks to the incredible talent of our team. Please suppor The Ride‘s comeback and provide some income to support these individuals who have been working to prove that in New York, “if you can make it here, you’ll make it anywhere.” Alan McKeon

“When it’s safe, please come back and dance with us on the sidewalks of New York.” -Richard Humphrey

Humphrey’s was featured on CNBC https://www.cnbc.com/video/2020/03/27/coronavirus-fallout-nyc-bus-tour-ceo-forced-to-lay-off-150-employees.html talking about how this has devastated his company and how his company is trying to keep the economy going.